Kennedy Center Announces Additional REACH Opening Festival Programming

More artists and activities have been added to the REACH Opening Festival, the free 16-day celebration highlighting the many and varied ways that the Kennedy Center's newly expanded campus will connect, inspire, and engage audiences and artists. Please see below for an updated artist roster, and visit https://cms.kennedy-center.org/festivals/reach for additional information.

The REACH Opening Festival runs from September 7 to September 22, 2019. All REACH Opening Festival events are free, and reservations for timed passes will be required for entry. A complete schedule of events, as well as online reservations for free timed-entry passes, will be available in early August.

JUST ADDED:

Dan Zanes, Claudia Eliaza & Friends * Christylez Bacon * Afro Blue * Larisa Martinez * Ladd Brothers' Scrollathon * UrbanArias * Drew Dollaz * Victor Haskins * InterAct Story Theatre * Brittany Carney * Children of the Gospel Choir * Marc Bamuthi Joseph and Daniel Bernard Roumain's The Just and the Blind * Seaton Smith * Arts on the Horizon * Yamaneika Saunders * Dr. Francis Collins * Emily Johnson * Martin Amini * Jazz Instrument "Petting Zoo" * Jamel Johnson * DJ Mighty Mark * Abeo Quartet * Denise Taylor * Eighteenth Street Lounge * The Time Machine Roast * TSU Dance Crew * Harmon Leon * Screenings of El Sistema, Seymour: An Introduction, and Love, Gilda * Several screenings including The Muppet Movie, Washington National Opera's Show Boat, Amazing Grace, Dave Chappelle's Block Party, and JFK documentaries * and much more

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

Alan Menken * Renée Fleming * The Second City * Arrested Development * Robert Glasper * Syncopated Ladies * Debbie Allen * Thievery Corporation * Angélique Kidjo * Mo Willems * J.Period * A Tribe Called Red * Jason Moran and The Bandwagon * Esperanza Spalding and Wayne Shorter * Tiler Peck * Flying Lotus * Bootsy Collins with The Chuck Brown Band * Judah Friedlander * Squonk Opera * TT The Artist * Mason Bates * Valerie June * Jacqueline Suskin * Pharoahe Monch * Rachel Feinstein * Yalitza Aparicio * Brandee Younger * The Archives * and many more

Explore the REACH Opening Festival highlights to date: https://cms.kennedy-center.org/festivals/reach





