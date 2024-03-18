Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More to Star in HAIR at Signature Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Signature Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the rock musical HAIR, with music by Galt MacDermot and book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado. The production is directed by Signature’s Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature’s Ragtime, Into the Woods), choreographed by Ashleigh King (Signature’s Ragtime, Which Way to the Stage), and music directed by Angie Benson (Signature’s Pacific Overtures, RENT). Performances run April 16 – July 7, 2024 in Signature’s MAX Theatre.

“HAIR premiered on Broadway in 1968, one of the most tumultuous and transformational years in American history,” said Signature Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner. “55 years later, we are in a moment of immense social and political upheaval and the young people of today are demanding a revolution in thought and breaking free from the constructs set by their parents. In speaking out against injustice, inequality and corruption, they dare to imagine a world that is more free and honest. For me, HAIR is not merely a period piece to illuminate a time in our past. There is so much to reflect upon and learn about our present.”

The sensational, groundbreaking rock musical bursts with the jubilant spirit, raging rebellion and psychedelic color of the 1960s. A tribe of long-haired bohemian hippies on the cusp of adulthood champion freedom, pacifism, and joy, but confront a world thrown into chaos when one of their own receives a draft notice for the Vietnam War. With chart-topping hits such as “Aquarius,” “Let the Sunshine In,” and “Good Morning, Starshine,” HAIR’s vibrant, groovy celebration of peace, love and life changed Broadway forever and still resonates today.

“The original groundbreaking rock musical, HAIR shattered boundaries and broke records when it debuted in 1968,” said Signature Managing Director Maggie Boland. “The album charted at #1 on the Billboard 200 for 13 total weeks in 1969 and sold nearly 3 million copies within one year. We cannot wait for Signature’s audiences to hear this iconic music as Signature’s own Matthew Gardiner reminds us why HAIR remains ever-relevant today.”

The production stars Jordan Dobson (Broadway’s Hadestown, Bad Cinderella) as Claude, Olivia Puckett (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen, Searchlight Pictures’ Theater Camp) as Sheila, and Mason Reeves (First National Tour of Frozen, The MUNY’s Once On This Island) as Berger. The cast of HAIR is rounded out by Savannah Blackwell (Howard University’s The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Signature’s Overtures) as Lorrie, Patrick Leonardo Casimir (ArtsCentric’s Little Shop of Horrors, Olney’s Fela!) as Walter, Alex De Bard (Signature’s Private Jones, Passing Strange) as Emmaretta, Jamie Goodson (Signature’s Beaches, Arizona Broadway Theatre’s Ghost) as Suzannah/Mother, Caroline Graham (NextStop’s Little Women, Olney’s Fiddler on the Roof) as Crissy, Noah Israel (Olney’s A Nice Indian Boy, Keegan Theatre’s Legally Blonde) as Woof, Amanda Lee (Norwegian Cruise Line’s SIX, Short North Stage’s RENT) as Dionne, Keenan McCarter (Signature’s Ragtime, The Color Purple) as Steve/Father, Nolan Montgomery (Signature’s The Bridges of Madison County, Miramax’s The Holdovers) as Jonathan/Margaret Mead, Nora Palka (Signature’s Gypsy, Girlstar) as Jeanie, Solomon Parker III (Signature’s The Color Purple, RENT) as Hud, and Gregory Twomey (Signature’s Ragtime, ArtsCentric’s RENT) as Paul/Hubert. Garvey X. Dobbins (Round House Theatre's Next to Normal), Lily Gilan James (Monumental’s Spring Awakening), Nia-Aiyana Meeks (Shakespeare Theatre Company’s The Amen Corner), and Ethan Turbyfill (Monumental’s Spring Awakening) are swings.

The creative team for HAIR includes Scenic Design by Paige Hathaway (Signature’s No Place to Go, RENT), Costume Design by Kathleen Geldard (Signature’s The Bridges of Madison County, Assassins), Lighting Design by Jason Lyons (Signature’s Jesus Christ Superstar, West Side Story), Sound Design by Eric Norris (Signature’s Penelope, Private Jones), Video Design by Patrick W. Lord (Signature’s Private Jones, Lincoln Center’s Where Words Once Were), and Wig Design by Anne Nesmith (Signature’s Private Jones, Ragtime). Chelsea Pace is Signature’s Resident Intimacy Consultant and Choreographer. Casey Kaleba is the Fight Choreographer, Sinai Tabak is the Orchestrator and Alexander Greenberg is the Copyist and Keyboard Programmer. Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. New York Casting is by Whitley Theatrical. Kerry Epstein is the Production Stage Manager, Julia Singer is the Assistant Stage Manager, Genevieve Dornemann is the Production Assistant, Clancey Yovanovich is the Associate Director, Jenelle Figgins is the Associate Choreographer, Refiye Tappan is the Associate Music Director, Elijah Thomas is the Assistant Lighting Designer, Clara Ashe-Moore is the Associate Video Designer, Brian Staton is the Assistant Video Designer, and Ali Pohanka is the Assistant Wig Designer.