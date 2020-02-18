John Malkovich will star in the US premiere of The Music Critic, a show in which classical music, theater, and comedy collide, written and conceived by Aleksey Igudesman. Performances presented by the Kennedy Center, the Long Center for the Performing Arts, Cal Performances for UC Berkeley, and Houston Symphony, will take place from April 28 - May 7, 2020.

In The Music Critic, Aleksey Igudesman (of the irrepressible classical music comedy duo Igudesman & Joo), has created a witty, satirical mix of the most venomous music critiques of all time, a litany of invective written about some of the greatest composers and the most famous works of music.

Armed with this battery of musical insults, legendary actor John Malkovich plays the narrator, slipping effortlessly into the role of the evil critic who believes the music of Beethoven, Chopin, Prokofiev, and their ilk to be weary and dreary.

Igudesman and Hyung-Ki Joo, along with a host of outstanding musicians, beg to differ. Malkovich's bravura delivery of this display of back-biting criticism is accompanied by a kaleidoscope of music by Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Brahms, Schumann, Debussy, Prokofiev, Ysaÿe, Kancheli, Piazzolla, and includes music by Igudesman himself.

John Malkovich says, "I have always loved the opportunity to collaborate on The Music Critic with Aleksey Igudesman, Hyung-Ki Joo, and many other gifted and thoughtful young classical musicians. We are all happy to be back on the road, and for the first time also in the USA, participating in an evening which consists of some of the greatest compositions in the history of classical music, paired with the perhaps rather unexpected initial reactions those compositions elicited from some of the world's renowned music critics, along with some other surprises."

Aleksey Igudesman says, "The Music Critic is a project very close to my heart and bringing it to the USA is something I dreamed of from the start of its conception. My dear friend John Malkovich in the role of the evil critic is despicable and lovable at the same time and evokes the critic in every one of us.

There is a hidden pleasure in ripping apart Brahms, Schumann and Beethoven, especially in this year of all the Beethoven celebrations!"

Tanja Dorn, Principal of Dorn Music, which is managing and booking the North American tour, says, "It's a joy and a privilege to bring Aleksey's and John's dazzling intersection of theatrical and musical genius to US audiences. They have woven together a scenario that is tongue in cheek, charmingly sarcastic, and frankly hilarious. Getting it wrong has never felt so right."

www.themusiccritic.com





