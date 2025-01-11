News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

JERSEY BOYS Cast Announced At Milton Theatre

Jersey Boys features beloved songs including including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," and "Walk Like a Man."

By: Jan. 11, 2025
JERSEY BOYS Cast Announced At Milton Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Milton Theatre has announced the cast for its upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning musical, Jersey Boys. This acclaimed show offers an intimate look at the rise of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, showcasing their journey from New Jersey origins to international stardom.

LATEST NEWS

Dana Cimone, Alan Mingo Jr., and More Will Lead National Tour of THE WIZ
PRIMA FACIE, MACBETH, And More National Theatre Live Screenings Announced At Shakespeare Theatre Company
Mosaic Theater Company Will Host THE SPARK 2025 Benefit
Full Cast Set for THE BEDWETTER at Arena Stage

Jersey Boys has captivated audiences worldwide with its dynamic storytelling and memorable hits, including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," and "Walk Like a Man." The Milton Theatre's production aims to continue this tradition, offering audiences a night of compelling theater and timeless music.

To see the full schedule and other ticket information, please visit Milton Theatre's Jersey Boys Page.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos