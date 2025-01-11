JERSEY BOYS Cast Announced At Milton Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Milton Theatre has announced the cast for its upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning musical, Jersey Boys. This acclaimed show offers an intimate look at the rise of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, showcasing their journey from New Jersey origins to international stardom.

Jersey Boys has captivated audiences worldwide with its dynamic storytelling and memorable hits, including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," and "Walk Like a Man." The Milton Theatre's production aims to continue this tradition, offering audiences a night of compelling theater and timeless music.

To see the full schedule and other ticket information, please visit Milton Theatre's Jersey Boys Page.

