GALA Hispanic Theatre Presents EL CANUTO DEL ROCK 

GALA Hispanic Theatre has announced the world premiere of El Canuto del Rock, a groundbreaking new musical written and performed by acclaimed Salvadoran artist Quique Avilés and directed by B Stanley. This GALA-commissioned production will take the stage from December 13 through 15.

El Canuto del Rock brings audiences the electrifying final chapter in the trilogy chronicling the life of Don Amadeo "Don Ama" Martínez. A 75-year-old native of rural El Salvador, Don Ama dreamed of rock 'n roll as a child on city visits with his abuela. Alhough life took him on a different path, his passion for music remained unshaken. As the DJ of the beloved radio show "El Canuto del Rock," Don Ama ignited a rural rock revolution, blending Salvadoran traditions with the rebellious spirit of rock.

Featuring a Latinx rock band, the story follows the voyages of a Salvadoran campesino, as he journeys between El Salvador and Washington, D.C., in pursuit of his dreams to be a famous DJ and rockstar. Through humor and nostalgia, the piece explores themes of identity, cultural heritage, and the immigrant experience.

In this new chapter, Don Ama reunites with his lifelong friend Lilly and the Salvadoran punk band Machetres, in Washington, DC. Together, they join forces with a new generation of Salvadoran-American rockers to celebrate the legacy of "Rock del Campo" and to pass the torch.

General admission tickets for the El Canuto del Rock are $25. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 2 pm. GALA is located at 3333 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC at the historic Tivoli Theatre. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit galatheatre.org or call 202-234-7174.

GALA has 4 wheelchair accessible spaces and an elevator to transport people from the entrance to the lobby, and to the house. Parking is available at a $4 flat rate in the Giant Food garage on Park Road, NW (must validate parking ticket at theatre lobby for discount). GALA is located one block north of the Columbia Heights Metro station (Green/Yellow lines).

