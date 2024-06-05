GALA Hispanic Theatre Will Host ZAVALA-ZAVALA: AN OPERA IN V CUTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GALA Theatre is proud to announce a special weekend presentation of Zavala-Zavala, a chamber opera in five cuts composed by Brian Arreola and written by Anna Deeny Morales. This poignant production will grace the stage for one weekend only, from June 21 to June 23, 2024, featuring the remarkable baritone Efraín Solís in a lead role.

Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 2 pm at GALA Theatre, located at 3333 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20010. The show is bilingual, appropriate for all ages, and runs approximately one hour with no intermission.

Zavala-Zavala delves into the story of Natividad Zavala-Zavala, a Honduran woman who was brutally separated from her seven-year-old grandson after their perilous crossing of the Rio Grande in 2017. The opera intricately explores the emotional and legal turmoil that ensues, providing a powerful commentary on the fragility of juridical systems amidst the implementation of the Zero Tolerance directive.

ABOUT THIS PRODUCTION

Zavala-Zavala features Efraín Solís (Baritone) as Sergio García, renowned for his compelling voice and dynamic stage presence, and an extraordinary cast that includes Elizabeth Mondragón (Mezzo-Soprano) as Natividad Zavala-Zavala, Judy Yannini (Soprano) as Sara Morales, and Abraham Latner (Soprano) as Niño.





