Ford's Theatre and Ford's Theatre Museum to Begin Phased Re-Opening

The phased re-opening will begin on October 14th.

Ford's Theatre Society and the National Park Service have announced a phased reopening schedule for Ford's Theatre and the Ford's Theatre Museum beginning Wednesday, October 14, 2020, with advance tickets required. Tickets for October 14-18 will be available online beginning October 13, 2020, at 10 a.m.

Following the initial opening, Ford's Theatre and its museum will operate with a modified schedule for daytime visitation on Wednesdays through Sundays with required advance tickets. Tickets will be available each Friday for the following Wednesday-Sunday. Timed entry to Ford's Theatre and museum will be available on the hour from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The site will be closed during the 1 p.m. hour for cleaning. Adhering to capacity policies set forth by DC Health, a maximum number of 25 visitors per hour are permitted in the building during this stage of reopening.

Visits to Ford's Theatre are self-guided. National Park Service ranger talks will not be scheduled during this initial reopening stage. The Petersen House (The House where Lincoln Died) and the Aftermath Exhibits at the Center for Education and Leadership remain closed.

New procedures and policies are in place to mitigate risk of COVID-19:

Face coverings are required.

Physical distancing protocols will be in place.

Advance tickets are required.

Temperature and wellness checks are required to enter the site.

Contactless check-in will be in place.

A low-touch experience is provided.

One-way visitor paths are in place.

Increased cleaning will be implemented.

To see a full list of policies, visit www.fords.org/welcome-back.

"For the last several months, Ford's Theatre Society and the National Park Service have been working together to adjust our visitor experience to meet new health and safety guidelines. We are excited to welcome you back to the historic site and share Lincoln's legacy with you. We also appreciate that not everyone will be ready or able to join us in person. We continue to offer a variety of virtual programming, bringing Ford's programming directly to you," said Ford's Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault.

"Ford's Theatre is a must-see for any trip to our nation's capital, providing insight into the far-reaching and profound consequences that President Lincoln's assassination and death had, and continues to have, on our nation," said Jeff Reinbold, superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks. "Working with public health officials and our partners at Ford's Theatre Society, we are pleased to reopen the historic theatre and museum while providing for the health and safety of our staff and visitors."

Tickets

Tickets for October 14-18, 2020, may be reserved beginning at 10 a.m. on October 13, 2020, on www.fords.org. Patrons are limited to six tickets per order. Large groups are not allowed. Beginning October 16, tickets will be available each Friday for the following Wednesday-Sunday.

In addition to offering limited, in-person entry to the Theatre and Museum, Ford's Theatre Society continues to produce virtual events, resources and programs that at-home visitors can enjoy.

Cabinet Conversations: Creativity, History and Leadership

Join us for bi-weekly live discussions with artists, historians and thought leaders. Learn more at https://www.fords.org/visit/virtual-events-and-special-tours/cabinet-conversations.

Virtual Play Readings

Launched in July, the Ford's Theatre virtual play reading series has included Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson, Necessary Sacrifices by Richard Hellesen and Intimate Apparel by Lynn Nottage. Next up: Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling on Dec. 10. Readings are streamed on the Ford's Theatre website, Facebook Live, YouTube and Twitter.

Distance-Learning Programs

The Ford's Theatre education team continues to offer structured public webinars and interactive events on Zoom that are appropriate for history fans of all ages, including students in grades 3+. These programs explore Abraham Lincoln in Civil War Washington, Lincoln's assassination, the investigation into the assassination conspiracy, the history of Ford's Theatre and the Petersen House, and much more. They are offered regularly on Tuesdays and Thursdays as well as by appointment.

Exploring Lincoln in Washington

Oct. 13 at 1 p.m.

Ford's Theatre and The National Mall and Memorial Parks explore what Washington, D.C. was like for President Lincoln and how the city has grown and changed over time. Examine places that mattered to Lincoln during his lifetime and places where he matters to us today, including the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial and Ford's Theatre. In this interactive program, participants will look closely at historic and contemporary images of Washington D.C. including maps, photographs and illustrations. This session is 45 minutes. Recommended for grades 3 and up.

Guided Virtual Tours

Oct. 15 and 22 at 1 p.m.

Ford's Education takes you on a virtual tour of Ford's Theatre and Civil War Washington. Learn about what Washington, D.C., was like for President Lincoln and some of the people he met and knew here. Explore his assassination at Ford's Theatre, and consider President Lincoln's legacy. In this interactive program, participants will look closely at historical and contemporary images including maps, photographs and illustrations. This session is 40-minutes plus time for Q&A. Recommended for grades 3 and up.

Reacting to Lincoln's Assassination

Oct. 20 and 27 at 1 p.m.

How did people around the United States feel after the death of President Abraham Lincoln? What did they say? Ford's Education examines primary sources to reveal how individuals reacted to a time of uncertainty following Lincoln's assassination. In this interactive program, participants will look closely at historic documents and engage multiple perspectives. Recommended for grades 5 and up.

Ford's Theatre After the Assassination

Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.

After President Lincoln was assassinated at Ford's Theatre on April 14, 1865, an angry public threatened to burn the building to the ground. But Ford's Theatre still stands over 150 years later. Ford's Education explores what happened to the building after the assassination, who occupied it, and how it came to be a Working Theatre once more. In this interactive program, participants will look at historic images of Ford's Theatre and the Petersen House from the 1860s through today. Recommended for history lovers of all ages and students grades 5 and up. 40 minutes.

Inside the Petersen House

November Dates to Be Announced

The Petersen House is known as the place where President Lincoln died. But have you ever wondered about the people who lived there? Ford's Education introduces you to the people who lived in the Petersen Boarding House and their neighbors. Learn how the house became a national historic site and museum. Explore primary sources and first-person perspectives as we go inside the Petersen House. Session is 30 minutes plus time for Q&A. Recommended for grades 3 and up.

