Ford’s Theatre Charity Raises $58,610 for Hope for Henry

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ford’s Theatre Society, including staff, audiences and the company of this season’s production of A Christmas Carol raised $58,610.05 on behalf of Hope for Henry. To date, Ford’s has raised more than $1,117,405 for Washington-area charities, impacting tens of thousands of lives in the D.C. area since 2009 when the charity drive began. ‬‬‬‬

"For generations, Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol has served as a timeless reminder of hope, charity, and the power of kindness,” said Ford’s Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault. “We are proud to carry on this beloved tradition and to support Hope for Henry, whose incredible work brings joy and comfort to children and families in our community."

Hope for Henry employs an innovative approach to how hospitals care for pediatric patients with a program that incentivizes patients to confront challenges of serious illness. The program results in lower anxiety, less-frequent need for sedation during treatment, and improved adherence to treatment plans. The foundation supports thousands of children each year in five Washington-area hospitals and has impacted the lives of more than 27,000 local children since 2003.

“We are honored to receive this generous support from Ford’s Theatre during this season of giving,” said Laurie Strongin, CEO of Hope for Henry. “Just as A Christmas Carol inspires the spirit of generosity and hope, this contribution will help Hope for Henry bring comfort and joy to hospitalized kids and their families. Together, we are ensuring brighter days for children facing medical challenges.”

A Christmas Carol casts traditionally vote for a charity to support at the first rehearsal, then collect donations following performances throughout the run. This year’s company selected Hope for Henry and donations were collected from November 21 to December 23, 2024, with a final check presentation on December 26. Patrons made gifts in person, by mail or online at www.fords.org. Members of the cast and crew for A Christmas Carol and Ford’s Theatre Society staff also contributed to the campaign.

Past organizations selected by A Christmas Carol companies for the charity drive include, Hope and a Home, TheatreWashington’s Taking Care Fund, Bright Beginnings, Homeless Children’s Playtime Project, House of Ruth, Food & Friends, N Street Village, Bread for the City, Covenant House Washington, Martha’s Table, Miriam’s Kitchen, So Others Might Eat (SOME), Thrive DC and For Love of Children.

Photo credit: Gary Erskine

Comments