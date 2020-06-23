Exploring Shakespeare's Life, World, and Legacy with Shakespeare Theatre Company's Shakespeare Hour LIVE! Upcoming Episodes Devoted to Shakespeare's Life, Shakespeare & Opera, Shakespeare & America, and More

June 17, 2020, Washington, D.C.: By popular demand, Shakespeare Theatre Company is continuing its online program Shakespeare Hour LIVE! throughout July with episodes devoted to Shakespeare's Life (July 1), Shakespeare & Clowns (July 8), Shakespeare & America (July 15), Shakespeare & Opera (July 22), and Shakespeare & Politics (July 29).

Each Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Shakespeare Theatre Company's Artistic Director Simon Godwin and Resident Dramaturg Drew Lichtenberg lead an online tour through every corner of the Shakespeare universe. Special guests-acclaimed actors, visionary directors, and esteemed scholars-will be announced weekly. The sessions are free for STC members, season subscribers, and package holders, and only $10 per session for non-members.

Shakespeare Hour LIVE! is one of the elements of Shakespeare Everywhere, a new platform for engaging with audiences through digital offerings and innovative new content. While the theatres remain closed, STC's staff have been busy reimagining STC as a virtual theatre organization. Shakespeare Everywhere will allow STC to share the inspiration of the classics in homes throughout the District and across the globe.

Please visit https://www.shakespearetheatre.org/events/the-shakespeare-hour/ or call the Box Office at 202.547.1122 to RSVP.

Join hosts Simon Godwin (STC Artistic Director) and Drew Lichtenberg (STC Resident Dramaturg) for Shakespeare Hour LIVE!, an online tour through every corner of the Shakespeare universe. Each week, the hosts will examine the world of Shakespeare and the far-reaching legacy of his works in our own time by discussing plays from the Shakespearean canon. Special guests and friends of the STC extended family will also drop by.

