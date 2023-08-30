EVITA & More Lead Washington DC's September 2023 Top Picks

Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. This month's top picks include Shakespeare Theatre Company's Evita, Moulin Rouge, and more!

Evita

Shakespeare Theatre Company - September 05, 2023 through October 08, 2023

Adored and reviled, Eva Perón’s spectacular rise from an impoverished childhood to First Lady of Argentina is told with breathtaking heart and spectacle in what The Boston Globe calls “EXCEPTIONAL...A new generation’s take on Evita.” Hear the iconic music of Evita, including the beloved “Buenos Aires” and the unforgettable “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” in Sammi Cannold’s groundbreaking revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Tony Award-winning rock opera.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Opera House at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts - August 02, 2023 through September 24, 2023

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® — including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical — it is a state of mind. Set in Paris 1899, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of Bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and reprobates, Moulin Rouge!

Renée Elise Goldsberry in Concert

Center for the Arts at George Mason University - September 30, 2023 through September 30, 2023

Tony-, GRAMMY-, and Emmy Award-winning star of stage and screen Renée Elise Goldsberry takes centerstage as the 2023 ARTS by George! headliner in a dazzling concert featuring Broadway hits and American songbook classics. “A sparkplug of musical wit and vitality” (The New York Times), Goldsberry is best known for her Tony Award-winning portrayal of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton. As a member of the original cast, she also received a GRAMMY Award when the original cast album won Best Musical Theater Album in 2016, featuring her show-stopping rendition of “Satisfied.” In addition to her Broadway appearances in The Color Purple, Lion King, and Rent, audiences will also recognize Goldsberry for her many television roles on shows including ABC’s One Life to Live, CBS’s The Good Wife, Peacock’s Girls5eva, and Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. There is no doubt this performance will leave you more than “satisfied” with Goldsberry’s “commanding power, laced with vulnerability” (Houstonian).

Sweat

The Keegan Theatre - August 19, 2023 through September 16, 2023

Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, Lynn Nottage’s SWEAT tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat.

42nd Street

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts - July 19, 2023 through September 10, 2023

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is excited to present 42nd Street, opening Wednesday, July 19th and running until Sunday, September 10th. With music by Harry Warren and lyrics by Al Dubin, 42nd Street celebrates Broadway, Times Square and the magic of show biz with wit and humor. Winner of two 1981 Tony Awards, two 1981 Drama Desk Awards, and winner of two 2001 Tony Awards and two 2001 Drama Desk Awards. Featuring sensational tap numbers, lavish costumes and one show-stopping tune after another including “We’re in the Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “Forty-Second Street,” and more.

The Tell-Tale Heart

Synetic Theater - September 29, 2023 through November 05, 2023

Sanity and madness blur on stage as two unlikely companions find themselves intertwined in complete isolation, with chilling results. Synetic’s reimagined tale explores the pitch-black depths of the human psyche, spiraling into madness and torment —and we ask ourselves “Who is the crazy one?” With a mix of laughter, dread, and gleeful macabre, Synetic Theater sneaks into the world of Edgar Allan Poe’s famed, nightmarish tale, The Tell-Tale Heart.

Scorched

ExPats Theatre - September 23, 2023 through October 15, 2023

After their mother’s death, the adult twins Simon and Janine are asked to search for their father and brother in an unnamed Middle Eastern country. As each of them navigates the clues left behind, they discover their mother got pregnant as a teenager and had to give up the child. Mother Nawal spent her lifetime searching for this son, while navigating a country torn apart by civil war. As the narrative comes to a dramatic conclusion, Lebanese-Quebecois playwright Wajdi Mouawad uses the search to tell the story of a family’s efforts to come to grips with its past.

