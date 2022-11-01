Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Washington, DC Top 10
Click Here for More on Washington, DC Top 10

DESIGN FOR MURDER, DRACULA & More Lead Washington DC's November Top 10

Each month we're rounding up 10 recommendations for DC audiences not to miss!

Register for Washington, DC News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 01, 2022  

Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

DESIGN FOR MURDER, DRACULA & More Lead Washington DC's November Top 10

Design for Murder

The Little Theatre of Alexandria - October 15, 2022 through November 05, 2022

Murder, romance AND comedy! The three best ingredients for a fun suspense-filled evening of theatre! This fast-moving, highly tense whodunit treats the audience to a remote mansion, a sleazy blackmailer, a trench coat clad detective and even a dark and stormy night. A once-wealthy mother and son struggle to keep up appearances at the old mansion but when a maid is murdered, everyone becomes a suspect.

For tickets: click here.

DESIGN FOR MURDER, DRACULA & More Lead Washington DC's November Top 10

Dracula

Synetic Theater - October 13, 2022 through November 06, 2022

Blood-sucking temptresses, creeping mists, and a chill up your spine . . . Bram Stokers classic tale rises again in Synetics bold and bloody adaptation of the worlds most iconic horror story. This sensuous and terrifying thriller arrives just in time for Halloween.

For tickets: click here.

DESIGN FOR MURDER, DRACULA & More Lead Washington DC's November Top 10

Holiday

Arena Stage - October 07, 2022 through November 06, 2022

An up-and-coming Wall Street lawyer from a working-class family aspires to quit and enjoy life once hes made enough money, a prospect that doesnt thrill his wealthy, well-born fiance but excites her more unconventional sister. Can his dreams survive his soon-to-be brides narrow view of affluence? Opposing societal hierarchies and differing views of success confront each other in this timely commentary on how to pursue a life worth living. This classic romantic comedy set in the 1920s became a beloved 1938 film starring Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn.

For tickets: click here.

DESIGN FOR MURDER, DRACULA & More Lead Washington DC's November Top 10

GHOST the musical

Toby's Dinner Theatre - August 26, 2022 through November 06, 2022

The bond of love transcends the boundaries of life. Adapted from the hit film starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, GHOST THE MUSICAL follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sams untimely death. Trapped between two worlds, Sam refuses to leave Molly when he learns she is in grave danger. Desperate to communicate with her, he turns to storefront psychic Oda Mae Brown, who helps him protect Molly and avenge his death. GHOST THE MUSICAL is a poignant romance that builds comedy, suspense, and deeply felt emotion to an ethereal climax that audiences will never forget.

For tickets: click here.

DESIGN FOR MURDER, DRACULA & More Lead Washington DC's November Top 10

My Body No Choice

Arena Stage - October 20, 2022 through November 06, 2022

In My Body No Choice, Molly Smiths final directorial venture for Arena Stage, eight of Americas most exciting female playwrights share what choice means to them, through the telling of fiction and non-fiction stories rooted in personal experience; theirs or a friends. Because this is a time when women need to tell their stories.

For tickets: click here.

DESIGN FOR MURDER, DRACULA & More Lead Washington DC's November Top 10

Once on This Island

Constellation Theatre Company - September 29, 2022 through November 06, 2022

As the show opens, a child is terrified by a tropical storm, and the community comes together to comfort her with a story. On an island where people are separated by color and class, the four Gods (Earth, Water, Love, and Death) place a bet. A young girl leaves her humble upbringing to pursue her true love, the Prince, only to be faced with an impossible choice. With Calypso-flavored music and fantastical storytelling, Once on This Island is a celebration of hope and kindness that will nourish your soul.

For tickets: click here.

DESIGN FOR MURDER, DRACULA & More Lead Washington DC's November Top 10

Elegies: A Song Cycle

The Keegan Theatre - October 22, 2022 through November 20, 2022

ELEGIES is a celebration of life and music, penned by Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist William Finn (Falsettos, A New Brain, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), which commemorates the lives of people both real and fictional with rousing theatricality and unforgettable songs. From Finn's friends, to his mother, to his dogs, to the victims of the World Trade Center collapse, these characters and their stories will enchant and enrich your spirit in this stunning masterwork that celebrates the human experience and life's infinite joys.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.



Related Stories
NO PLACE TO GO, SHEAR MADNESS & More Lead Washington DCs October Top 10 Photo
NO PLACE TO GO, SHEAR MADNESS & More Lead Washington DC's October Top 10
Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Coming up in September are The Color Purple, No Place To Go, Shear Madness and more!
THE COLOR PURPLE & More Lead Washington DCs September Top 10 Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE & More Lead Washington DC's September Top 10
Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Coming up in September are The Color Purple, No Place To Go, Shear Madness and more!
Steve Martin & Martin Short & More Lead DCs August Top Picks Photo
Steve Martin & Martin Short & More Lead DC's August Top Picks
Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Check out our selections for August including Steve Martin and Martin Short, The Color Purple American Prophet, No Place To Go and more!
ON YOUR FEET!, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, THE HOT WING KING & More Lead Washington, DCs Ju Photo
ON YOUR FEET!, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, THE HOT WING KING & More Lead Washington, DC's June Theater Top 10
Washington, D.C. is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

From This Author - BWW Staff


ROCK MY SOUL FESTIVAL - A MUSICAL PORTRAIT: PRICE & BONDS & More Lead Los Angeles' September Theater Top 10ROCK MY SOUL FESTIVAL - A MUSICAL PORTRAIT: PRICE & BONDS & More Lead Los Angeles' September Theater Top 10
November 1, 2022

Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Coming up this month we've got Rock My Soul Festival - A Musical Portrait: Price & Bonds and more!
THE WIZ, FUN HOME & More Lead Seattle's November Top PicksTHE WIZ, FUN HOME & More Lead Seattle's November Top Picks
November 1, 2022

Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. This month we've got The Sound of Music, Wicked, and more!
THE SOUND OF MUSIC, WICKED & More Lead Chicago's November Top PicksTHE SOUND OF MUSIC, WICKED & More Lead Chicago's November Top Picks
November 1, 2022

Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. This month we've got The Sound of Music, Wicked, and more!
IN THE HEIGHTS, KINKY BOOYS & More Lead BroadwayWorld Atlanta's November Top PicksIN THE HEIGHTS, KINKY BOOYS & More Lead BroadwayWorld Atlanta's November Top Picks
November 1, 2022

Atlanta is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. This month's picks include In The Heights, Kinky Boots and more!
MISERY, CHARLOTTE'S WEB & More Lead Florida's November Theater Top PicksMISERY, CHARLOTTE'S WEB & More Lead Florida's November Theater Top Picks
November 1, 2022

Orlando is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. This month's offerings include Misery, Charlottes Web, and more!