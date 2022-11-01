DESIGN FOR MURDER, DRACULA & More Lead Washington DC's November Top 10

Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

Design for Murder

The Little Theatre of Alexandria - October 15, 2022 through November 05, 2022

Murder, romance AND comedy! The three best ingredients for a fun suspense-filled evening of theatre! This fast-moving, highly tense whodunit treats the audience to a remote mansion, a sleazy blackmailer, a trench coat clad detective and even a dark and stormy night. A once-wealthy mother and son struggle to keep up appearances at the old mansion but when a maid is murdered, everyone becomes a suspect.

Dracula

Synetic Theater - October 13, 2022 through November 06, 2022

Blood-sucking temptresses, creeping mists, and a chill up your spine . . . Bram Stokers classic tale rises again in Synetics bold and bloody adaptation of the worlds most iconic horror story. This sensuous and terrifying thriller arrives just in time for Halloween.

Holiday

Arena Stage - October 07, 2022 through November 06, 2022

An up-and-coming Wall Street lawyer from a working-class family aspires to quit and enjoy life once hes made enough money, a prospect that doesnt thrill his wealthy, well-born fiance but excites her more unconventional sister. Can his dreams survive his soon-to-be brides narrow view of affluence? Opposing societal hierarchies and differing views of success confront each other in this timely commentary on how to pursue a life worth living. This classic romantic comedy set in the 1920s became a beloved 1938 film starring Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn.

GHOST the musical

Toby's Dinner Theatre - August 26, 2022 through November 06, 2022

The bond of love transcends the boundaries of life. Adapted from the hit film starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, GHOST THE MUSICAL follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sams untimely death. Trapped between two worlds, Sam refuses to leave Molly when he learns she is in grave danger. Desperate to communicate with her, he turns to storefront psychic Oda Mae Brown, who helps him protect Molly and avenge his death. GHOST THE MUSICAL is a poignant romance that builds comedy, suspense, and deeply felt emotion to an ethereal climax that audiences will never forget.

My Body No Choice

Arena Stage - October 20, 2022 through November 06, 2022

In My Body No Choice, Molly Smiths final directorial venture for Arena Stage, eight of Americas most exciting female playwrights share what choice means to them, through the telling of fiction and non-fiction stories rooted in personal experience; theirs or a friends. Because this is a time when women need to tell their stories.

Once on This Island

Constellation Theatre Company - September 29, 2022 through November 06, 2022

As the show opens, a child is terrified by a tropical storm, and the community comes together to comfort her with a story. On an island where people are separated by color and class, the four Gods (Earth, Water, Love, and Death) place a bet. A young girl leaves her humble upbringing to pursue her true love, the Prince, only to be faced with an impossible choice. With Calypso-flavored music and fantastical storytelling, Once on This Island is a celebration of hope and kindness that will nourish your soul.

Elegies: A Song Cycle

The Keegan Theatre - October 22, 2022 through November 20, 2022

ELEGIES is a celebration of life and music, penned by Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist William Finn (Falsettos, A New Brain, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), which commemorates the lives of people both real and fictional with rousing theatricality and unforgettable songs. From Finn's friends, to his mother, to his dogs, to the victims of the World Trade Center collapse, these characters and their stories will enchant and enrich your spirit in this stunning masterwork that celebrates the human experience and life's infinite joys.

