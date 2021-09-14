Chocolate Ballerina Company Holding Auditions In Capitol Heights For All-Black THE NUTCRACKER

Chocolate Ballerina Company, a contemporary community-based dance organization that supports the hidden talents in youth and adult artists of color, is holding open auditions for the company's first ever all-Black THE NUTCRACKER. Pre-professional and professional dancers of all genders, ages 7-23 years old, are welcome to audition for Chocolate Ballerina Company on Saturday, September 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Abundant Dance And Artistry Studio (216 W Hampton Ave, Capitol Heights, MD ).

The company encourages dancers from around the tri-state region to audition for this unique, history-making staging of THE NUTCRACKER, which will take place in Philadelphia. The classic Tchaikovsky ballet will feature an all-Black cast who will tell the story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince. The well-known music and tale will take on a special Chocolate Ballerina Company twist when it is presented on December 18, 2021 at a theater to be announced.

Dancers of all abilities and genders are invited to the open call on September 18. Of note, male dancers, and those with ballet, pointe, and contemporary dance background, are encouraged to attend There is no audition fee. All attendees should ensure that they are available to perform on December 18, 2021. For more information, visit chocolateballerinacompany.com.

To sign up for a free audition slot, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-nutcracker-auditionmaryland-touch-down-tickets-171343843047

Chocolate Ballerina Company illustrates the struggles and successes of African-American culture through dance. Founded in 2017 by Artistic Director Chanel Holland, Chocolate Ballerina Company engages underserved communities through dance, to inspire and instill a sense of hope, discipline, and confidence through training and through professional development. The company offers free dance classes, outreach programs, pop-up performances, masterclasses, and more, both digitally and in-person.