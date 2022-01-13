Center For The Arts Reschedules Performances By Camille A. Brown & Dancers and Kristin Chenoweth

The Center for the Arts at George Mason University announced today it has rescheduled upcoming performances for two artists previously scheduled in January and February 2022.

The Bessie Award-winning dance company and Mason Artist-in-Residence Camille A. Brown & Dancers, who were scheduled to perform Saturday, January 22 will now debut at the Center Saturday, April 2 at 8 p.m. Acclaimed television and Broadway veteran Kristin Chenoweth will now headline the annual ARTS by George! fundraiser for the College of Visual and Performing Arts on Saturday, September 24 at 8:30 p.m.

"Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, we have decided to reschedule Camille A. Brown & Dancers to April," shared Director of Programming Adrienne Bryant Godwin. "Similarly, and given the opportunity to do so, we have rescheduled Kristin Chenoweth to become the headliner of our opening event of the 2022/2023 season at the 2022 ARTS by George! benefit."

Godwin continued, "We are in close communication with all of artists for the remainder of the Center for the Arts season and should further updates occur we will communicate to our audience members as soon as possible."

Current ticket holders for these two performances will be contacted about their options by the Center for the Arts Ticket Office. The Ticket Office is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (voice) 703-993-2787; (text) cfatix@gmu.edu.

Tickets and program details for the Camille A. Brown & Dancers performance in April are available on the performance website.

New tickets for Kristin Chenoweth's September 24, 2022 performance will be available mid-February.

ARTS by George! is an annual benefit held each September, which raises funds for student scholarships and community arts programs, including the seven academic disciplines in the College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA), the Mason Community Arts Academy, and the Green Machine Ensembles. This event-unlike any in the D.C.-area-brings hundreds of CVPA students and faculty together to collaborate in a series of behind-the-scenes showcase performances and exhibits in open studios and rehearsal halls on Mason's Fairfax campus. The event includes sumptuous food and beverage stations from top restaurants in the D.C. region, culminating in the gala performance in the Center for the Arts. The annual event has collectively raised more than $1.8 million since it began in 2006.