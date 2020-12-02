Center For The Arts And Hylton Performing Arts Center Delay Spring 2021 In-Person Performances

The Center for the Arts in Fairfax, VA and the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, VA will delay the start of indoor, in-person performances until March 2021, at the earliest.

The two performing arts venues, which are operated by George Mason University's College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) will continue to present digital performances and events through Mason Arts at Home and Hylton at Home, featuring a diverse lineup of renowned professional artists, community arts partners, and students and faculty of CVPA. The venues will gradually phase in a small number of in-person, indoor performances when it is considered safe to do so, in coordination with state and George Mason University officials.

This decision means that more than 20 performances originally scheduled for January into March are affected, including longstanding favorites the Virginia Opera and the American Festival Pops Orchestra, as well as some performances rescheduled from spring 2020, including the six-time Grammy Award-winning Irish ensemble The Chieftains. These performances will be canceled, reimagined as digital events, or rescheduled for future seasons.

"With patrons' well-being at the forefront of our actions, we continue to monitor safety levels and will open our doors accordingly," shared Director of Programming Adrienne Bryant Godwin. "This time allows us to ensure patron safety as well as that of the artists and the staff who make each performance possible. We are working with the performers who were not able to appear at our venues during this time to reschedule for future seasons."

The venues will announce new programming updates in January 2021, which will feature a combination of both digital and in-person performances through May. For most ticketed performances, sales will be announced by email a few weeks prior to the event and on the venue's website.

For the most up-to-date programming information, visit:

Center for the Arts: https://cfa.gmu.edu/plan-your-visit/covid-19-updates

Hylton Performing Arts Center: https://hyltoncenter.org/plan-your-visit/covid-19-updates

Ticket holders for the previously scheduled upcoming performances at both venues will be contacted by the ticket offices should any reservations remain. Options for ticket holders include transferring the value of remaining ticket(s) into account credit; donating the value of the ticket(s) as an in-kind contribution; or refunds as requested.

Center for the Arts Ticket Office:

703-993-2787/cfatix@gmu.edu

Hylton Performing Arts Center Ticket Office:

703-993-7759/hylton@gmu.edu

A number of performances at the Center for the Arts and Hylton Center are offered by independent organizations. Schedules, ticket exchanges, and refunds are at the discretion of those organizations

