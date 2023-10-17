Cast Set for HOW SWEET IT IS: THE MEN OF SOUL CABARET at Signature Theatre

Performances run November 7 - 19, 2023.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

Cast Set for HOW SWEET IT IS: THE MEN OF SOUL CABARET at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre announces that multi-hyphenate musicians Isaac “Deacon Izzy” Bell (Signature's Passing Strange) and Derrick D. Truby Jr. (Folger's The Merry Wives of Windsor) will be joined by a backing band for How Sweet it Is: The Men of Soul as Signature salutes the smooth style of Marvin Gaye, Otis Redding, and more. How Sweet it Is: The Men of Soul runs November 7 – 19 in Signature's ARK Theatre. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online at SigTheatre.org or by calling 703 820 9771.

“I'm beyond thrilled for you to feel the SOUL of these two remarkable artists, Deacon Izzy and Derrick Truby,” said Director of Signature Cabarets Mark G. Meadows. “Get ready for a ‘down home' evening, as we honor the music of Sam Cooke, Marvin Gaye, Bill Withers, Otis Redding, and a few more surprises we couldn't leave out. With their timeless and infectious music alone, you'd be in for a beautiful soul-enriching night. But add in the chemistry between Derrick and Izzy, this incredible band, these stories we're interweaving throughout, and you're in for one of the most soulful experiences of your lives. All you have to do is get a ticket before it's sold out!”

 

Groove to the classic soul of “(Sittin' on) the Dock of the Bay,” “Try a Little Tenderness” and “A Change is Gonna Come” as Signature salutes the smooth style that brought America Sam Cooke, Bill Withers, Otis Redding and Marvin Gaye.

ARTIST BIOGRAPHIES

Isaac “Deacon Izzy” Bell he/him SIGNATURE: Passing Strange. OTHER: DuPont Brass, Deacon Izzy and The Congregation, Mark G. Meadows and The Movement, Chrysis Entertainment. AWARDS: The Wammies [Washington Area Music Award (7x recipient)]. EDUCATION: Howard University: Bachelor of Music. @deaconizzy dupontbrass.com

 

Derrick D. Truby Jr. DC AREA: Folger Theatre: The Merry Wives of Windsor (Simple ); Adventure Theatre:  Elephant and Piggie's We Are in a Play! (Elephant), Winnie the Pooh (Pooh); Monumental Theatre Company:  Be More Chill; Imagination Stage: You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown; ArtsCentric: Smokey Joe's Café; Memphis the Musical (Bobby ); ArtsCentric Company Member. REGIONAL: Great Lakes Center for the Arts: Godspell (Jesus).

EVENT LISTING

How Sweet it Is: The Men of Soul
November 7 – 19, 2023

 

Groove to the classic soul of “(Sittin' on) the Dock of the Bay,” “Let's Get it On,” “Try a Little Tenderness” and “A Change is Gonna Come” as Signature salutes the smooth style that brought America Sam Cooke, Bill Withers, Otis Redding and Marvin Gaye.

ABOUT SIGNATURE

Signature Theatre is a Tony Award-winning regional theater that broadens and brightens the region's cultural landscape with its bold productions of challenging new and established works and engaging education and outreach programs. Founded in 1989 by Eric Schaeffer and Donna Migliaccio, and currently under the leadership of Managing Director Maggie Boland and Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, musical theater is Signature's “signature,” and the Theatre is renowned for its definitive Sondheim productions, inventive adaptations of overlooked or forgotten works, and investment in fresh new projects. Signature combines Broadway-caliber productions with intimate playing spaces and aims to be a leading force in U.S. musical theater.

 

Since its inception, the Theatre has produced 60 world premiere works—including 19 new musical commissions. Signature opens its doors to more than 100,000 people annually from the Washington, DC region and beyond and reaches more than 10,000 students every year through its innovative education programs, including the award-winning initiative Signature in the Schools. Signature has won 140 Helen Hayes Awards for excellence in the Washington, DC region's professional theater and has been honored with 482 nominations.




2023 Regional Awards


Recommended For You