Cast Announced For THE OUTSIDER at The Keegan Theatre

The Keegan Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of the hilarious (and timely) political comedy THE OUTSIDER, by Paul Slade Smith, making its regional premiere as the first show in Keegan's 26th season.

THE OUTSIDER is directed by Ray Ficca, returning to Keegan after directing another Paul Slade Smith comedy in 2018 - the acclaimed DC premiere of UNNECESSARY FARCE.

"It's a pretty safe bet that almost everyone has a strong opinion about politics," explains Ficca, "but these days, it's becoming more and more difficult to conjure up laughs about the subject. Paul Slade Smith's THE OUTSIDER is not only hilariously funny, but it also has some very eloquent and poignant things to say about government and leadership that even most 'die-hards' and 'dyed in the wools' would agree on. This play will strike a hopeful chord in even the biggest cynic."

About the play: Ned Newley doesn't even want to be governor. He's terrified of public speaking, and his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for... the worst candidate to ever run for office. THE OUTSIDER is a timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy.

The cast of THE OUTSIDER features Zach Brewster-Geisz as Ned Newley, Lolita Marie as Paige Caldwell, DeJeanette Horne as Arthur Vance, Susan Marie Rhea as Louise Peakes, Michael Innocenti as Dave Riley, Rebecca Ballinger as Rachel Parsons, and Kevin Adams as A.C. Petersen.

In addition to director Ray Ficca, the artistic team includes Mary Doebel (Stage Manager), Melissa Gilbert (Costume Designer), Dan Martin (Lighting Designer), Matthew J. Keenan (Scenic Designer and Master Carpenter), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Set Dressing and Properties Designer), and Brandon Cook (Sound Designer).

THE OUTSIDER runs August 27- September 24, 2022 at The Keegan Theatre at 1742 Church St NW in Washington, DC, near Dupont Circle. Evening performances are Thursday-Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and matinee performances are 3:00 p.m. on Sundays.

To find more information about THE OUTSIDER and to purchase tickets, please visit www.keegantheatre.com