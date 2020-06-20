BWW Video: Watch Arena Stage's World Premiere Film INSIDE VOICES: A Film by Arena Stage's Voices of Now Ensembles

The World Premiere film Inside Voices: A Film by Arena Stage's Voices of Now Ensembles is now live. Click below to watch the full film.

For more than 17 seasons, Arena Stage's Voices of Now ensembles have provided a vital theatrical platform for youth and young people to express themselves. Recognizing the impact of the pandemic on today's youth, Voices of Now quickly transitioned its rehearsals online adapting their traditional original theater showcase to film. It premiered on June 19th as part of Arena Stage's Supper Club.

The result, Inside Voices: A Film by Arena Stage's Voices of Now Ensembles is a moving time capsule of the lives of over 120 student artists' creating art through a devised theater process. The film is directed by Ashley Forman and Mauricio Pita. This virtual format allows access into young artists' lives in unprecedented ways.

Inside Voices: A Film by Arena Stage's Voices of Now Ensembles is an opportunity for young artists to respond to and process this global emergency through creating art," shares Anita Maynard-Losh. "It is also an opportunity for the community to have a unique artistic record of what these young people have experienced at this historic time." Click here to learn more about Voices of Now.

