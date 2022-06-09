BWW Review: UNDER THE SEA WITH DREDGIE MCGEE at 1st Stage

Matthew Aldwin McGee in Underthe Sea with

Dredgie McGee, at 1st Stage, June 2-19, 2022.

Photography by Teresa Castracane.

Under the Sea with Dredgie McGee is a hidden gem of a show, currently playing at 1st Stage, a hidden gem of a theatre in Tysons. Brilliantly written and directed by Matthew Aldwin McGee, Dredgie is the story of a pirate (or, more accurately, the upper half of one) tethered to a deep sea diver, until he can find his missing legs. Trapped on a shipwreck on the sea floor, Dredgie runs a cabaret show that stars his fellow denizens of the deep - a lively band of creative and entertaining creatures in the great tradition of Jim Henson's The Muppet Show - biding his time until he can find his legs and return to the world on the surface.

Matthew Aldwin McGee.

Photography by Teresa Castracane.

McGee and his denizens of the deep are a worthy successor to Henson's Muppets - in fact, the show was developed with grants from the Jim Henson Foundation and the Puppeteers of America Rose Endowment Fund, and made possible through a collaboration with The Kennedy Center for the Performing Art as part of Social Impact's Local Theater Residency Program at the REACH. McGee has made good use of the resources and funds, and created a show that is rich and multi-layered, and fun for all ages.

Matthew McGee is a Helen Hayes Award winning actor, and he plays the title character with subtlety, by turns the expansive showman or an introspective, lonely survivor, and everything in between. Physically, Dredgie looks like the love child of Jack Sparrow and Beetlejuice; emotionally, he's complex and philosopical.

Natalie Cutcher is Hexikalina.

Photography by Teresa Castracane.

Orbiting around Dredgie is a talented ensemble of performers who are equally skilled as both puppeteers and actors - Suzy Alden, Linda Bard, Natalie Cutcher, Ezinne Elele, Lee Gerstenhaber, and Jacob Yeh, and they bring a wonderful universe of characters to life. Each ensemble member has memorable moments in the spotlight, including singing sirens (Alden, Bard, and Elele), Neptune and Salacia (Yeh and Alden, in a hilarious, pun-filled and campy turn), and Venus (Gerstenhaber). Among the sparkling performances, one stands out - Cutcher's sea witch Hexikalina has great chemistry with Dredgie, and she steal every scene she's in. She has excellent comic timing, with a delivery that is reminiscent of Rita Rudner, and she uses both to great advantage.

In addition to their human (and human-like) characters, the actors also bring a stunning array of puppets to life - sand worms, turtles, octopi, sea serpents, and electric eels, to name just a few. At times there are so many puppets on stage that it's hard to imagine how such a small cast can manage them all. There are also moments when one can see the puppeteers working the puppets - but rather than distract from the action, it actually increases one's appreciation of the skills at work. Each puppet in the show is a beautiful example of the art of puppet-making, and the cast does a fantastic job of creating fully formed characters with them.

Suzy Alden and Jacob Yeh (and one of the amazing

puppets of Under the Sea With Dredgie McGee).

Photography by Teresa Castracane.

Dredgie McGee stands on the shoulders of Henson's work, combining a story that is accessible for younger audiences with plenty of adult humor, in the same way that The Muppets (and the original Rocky and Bullwinkle cartoons) were entertaining for both children and adults alike. Throw in a few Monty Python-esque touches, a little Tim Burton, and a nod toward the magic of Harry Potter, and it's a show that will delight and entertain audiences of all ages. McGee, and his Matt-a-Magical production company, are worthy heirs to the legacy of Henson and the worlds he created.

Under the Sea with Dredgie McGee runs through June 20th. Approximate running time is 2:20, with one 15 minute intermission.

For more information on 1st Stage, click here.