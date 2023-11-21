Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Olney Theatre Center

Olney's new twist on a timeless classic is a must see!

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards; Signature Thea Photo 2 First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards; Signature Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 3 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW

Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Olney Theatre Center

Olney Theatre Center's production of the beloved Fiddler on the Roof is a clever and delightfully reimagined  production that is sure to be a hit with families this holiday season.

Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Olney Theatre Center
The ensemble of "Fiddler on the Roof" at
Olney Theatre Center.
Photo: Teresa Castracane Photography

Director Peter Flynn has created an intriguing new opening for the show, with the initial action and opening number taking place in an Ellis Island-esque immigration processing facility. Tevya (Howard Kaye) is telling his fellow immigrants about the life his family has left behind, and the unique staging gives "Tradition" a whole new life and meaning. As the song ends, Scenic Designer Milagros Ponce DeLeón's intricate set transforms into the village of Anatevka, and the show essentially becomes a flashback, until the citizens of Anatevka are scattered to the four corners of the globe. Flynn's fresh approach to the show puts the entire story in a new perspective, but it still retains all the warmth and charm that audiences expect from a production of Fiddler.

Any production of Fiddler starts and ends with the actor playing Tevya, and Kaye acquits himself well in the role. His character choices are a bit less somber and serious than some the iconic actors who have played the role, and his conversational asides with God are more lighthearted. There's an everyman quality and a light touch to his Tevya (perhaps foreshadowing the immigrant he will become), and it's a fitting choice, given the state of the world today.

Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Olney Theatre Center
Dylan Arredondo, Robert Mintz, Graciela Rey,
and Ariel Messeca in "Fiddler on the Roof"
at Olney Theatre Center.
Photo: Teresa Castracane Photography

The cast is uniformly excellent, with standout performances from Rachel Stern (Golde), Sophie Shulman (Tzeitel), Sumié Yotsukura (Hodel), Michael Wood (Motel), and Noah Keyishian (Perchik). Graciela Rey imbues the Fiddler with a flowing, balletic grace that captivates the audience every time she is on stage - she glides, leaps and spins, floating and interweaving among the rest of the ensemble beautifully, and she ties the shifting storylines together seamlessly. Flynn and Choreographer Lorna Ventura use her to great effect. Ventura's dance numbers are lovely to behold, and they compliment the work of Music Director Christopher Youstra perfectly.

This show has everything you want in a holiday performance - a timeless story, and songs that everyone knows by heart, delivered flawlessly by a cast of accomplished, talented actors. Olney notes that if it were a movie, this show would be "G" rated, and it's an ideal show for introducing young children to the magic of live theatre. The folks at Olney have certainly created magic with this production.

Fiddler on the Roof runs through December 31st. Running time is approximately 2:20, with a 15 minute intermission. For more information about Olney Theatre Center, click here.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Review: SIR BRYN TERFEL at Kennedy Center Photo
Review: SIR BRYN TERFEL at Kennedy Center

Sometimes it doesn't take much to make a reviewer happy and have an excellent musical experience. Welsh Bass-Baritone superstar Sir Bryn Terfel with only two instrumentalists proved that in spades. Add to that the bonus of what seemed like NO, that’s right, ZERO amplification this past Sunday in the Concert Hall at Kennedy Center. What’s not to like?

2
Shakespeare Theatre Company Names Rebecca Ende Lichtenberg New Executive Director Photo
Shakespeare Theatre Company Names Rebecca Ende Lichtenberg New Executive Director

STC has named Rebecca Ende Lichtenberg as Executive Director.

3
Review: A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at Imagination Stage Photo
Review: A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at Imagination Stage

What did our critic think of A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at Imagination Stage?

4
Washington National Opera to Present The 11th Season Of American Opera Initiative Featurin Photo
Washington National Opera to Present The 11th Season Of American Opera Initiative Featuring Three World Premieres

Washington National Opera will present the 11th season of American Opera Initiative featuring three world premieres of 20-minute chamber operas.

From This Author - Ken Kemp

 Ken Kemp is an actor, director, and producer who has been active in Washington and Baltimore theatre for over 20 years. His work includes Equity and non-Equity, as well independent film and tele... Ken Kemp">(read more about this author)

Review: RAGTIME at Signature TheatreReview: RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
Review: THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL at Olney Theatre CenterReview: THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL at Olney Theatre Center
Review: KING OF THE YEES at Signature TheatreReview: KING OF THE YEES at Signature Theatre
Review: DISCO FEVER at Signature TheatreReview: DISCO FEVER at Signature Theatre

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Video
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
Vienna Boys Choir in Washington, DC Vienna Boys Choir
Hylton Performing Arts Center (12/10-12/10)
American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season in Washington, DC American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season
Hylton Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/08)
The Tale of the Fisherman and the Golden Fish in Washington, DC The Tale of the Fisherman and the Golden Fish
Synetic Theater (12/08-1/07)
The Legendary Ingramettes in Washington, DC The Legendary Ingramettes
Hylton Performing Arts Center (12/03-12/03)
A Canadian Brass Christmas in Washington, DC A Canadian Brass Christmas
Hylton Performing Arts Center (11/26-11/26)
Trinity Irish Dance Company in Washington, DC Trinity Irish Dance Company
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (3/24-3/24)
The Winter's Tale in Washington, DC The Winter's Tale
Catholic University - Hartke Theatre (2/22-2/25)
Linda Eder in Washington, DC Linda Eder
The Barns At Wolf Trap (2/01-2/01)
The 35th Annual: Evening of Comedy in Washington, DC The 35th Annual: Evening of Comedy
The Barns at Wolf Trap (4/26-4/27)
Mexodus in Washington, DC Mexodus
Atlas Performing Arts Center (5/16-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You