Review: MINDPLAY at Arena Stage

Vinny DePonto is a masterful actor, storyteller, mentalist and illusionist, and Mindplay, his one-man show currently running at Arena Stage puts all of his talents on display in a unique production that has to be seen to be fully appreciated.

Mindplay is based on the premise that "The mind is a funny place. And it is a place." Throughout the performance DePonto (who also wrote the show, along with Josh Koenigsberg) skillfully interweaves an autobiographical narrative about his lifelong study of using "mental palaces" to preserve memories and information with an audience participation component that showcases both his empathetic nature and skill as a mentalist and illusionist. Combining all of these elements into a cohesive, entertaining show is a challenge that DePonto (along with an adept technical crew) rises to with aplomb. The audience engagement facet of the show guarantees that each performance will be unique, and audience members will be tempted to see the show more than once, to experience a similar, but unique performance.

A big part of the charm of Mindplay is the quality of the underlying narrative, combined with the skill DePonto shows when he improvises within the framework of the story. Filled with familial anecdotes that reveal DePonto's own insecurities and vulnerability, a more robust version of the story would make a moving and powerful stand alone dramatic piece.

There's no doubt that DePonto is a talented actor, but he's also a gifted illusionist and mentalist. He connects with the audience immediately and makes everyone in the room feel invested in his interactions with the other members of the audience. There aren't a lot of performers out there who can deliver such a moving performance, while simultaneously executing complex illusions.

The best theatre both entertains and makes us think. Mindplay makes you think on a very individual and introspective level, even if you aren't one of the people called on stage. It's a shared experience, but also deeply personal.

Mindplay reminds us that theatre is magic, and magic is theatre. It's a rare opportunity to see something very special and unique, and not to be missed.

Mindplay runs through March 3rd in the intimate Arlene and Robert Kogod Cradle, with several special performances throughout the run. Running time is approximately 80 minutes, with no intermission.

For more information about Arena Stage, click here.




 Ken Kemp is an actor, director, and producer who has been active in Washington and Baltimore theatre for over 20 years. His work includes Equity and non-Equity, as well independent film and tele... (read more about this author)

