BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL & More Lead Washington, DC's August 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Washington, DC for August 2024.

BEAUTIFUL THE Carole King MUSICAL

Olney Theatre Center - July 03, 2024 through August 25, 2024

Before Carole King became the legendary singer-songwriter who helped define an era, she was a 16-year-old Brooklyn kid named Carole Klein trying to sell her songs to the big hitmakers in Times Square. When she meets a fellow Queens College student named Gerry Goffin, she gains the perfect lyricist for her music – and the love of her life. Soon, Carole and Gerry are churning out hits like “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “Up On The Roof,” and “Will You (Still) Love Me Tomorrow” for acts like the Shirelles and The Drifters.

For tickets: click here.

ha ha ha ha ha ha ha

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company - July 17, 2024 through August 03, 2024

Julia Masli is an award-winning clown from Estonia, based in London. All she wants to do is solve people’s problems and eventually win the Nobel Prize, presented to those who have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind. But this plan keeps going wrong as she continually wins prizes for comedy. It was bad enough when she was the winner of the Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality in 2019 and her debut show ‘Choosh’ – about a migrant’s struggles in the USA – was one of the most acclaimed comedy shows of the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022.

For tickets: click here.

Back to the Future: The Musical

Kennedy Center [Opera House] - July 23, 2024 through August 11, 2024

Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

For tickets: click here.

NOISES OFF

Keegan Theatre - August 01, 2024 through September 01, 2024

Called “the funniest farce ever written,” NOISES OFF presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called NOTHING’S ON. Slamming doors, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play. Keegan’s acclaimed 2010 production of NOISES OFF played to sold-out houses — and finally returns in 2024 by popular demand!

For tickets: click here.

Broadway Center Stage: Nine

The Kennedy Center - Eisenhower Theater - August 02, 2024 through August 11, 2024

Based on the groundbreaking Italian film 8 ½, Nine follows famed director Guido Contini, suffering from “director’s block” on his latest film and from a strained marriage to the neglected Luisa, as he retreats into his mind, where a parade of women—lovers past and present—bombards his senses and throws reality into question. Directed and choreographed by Kennedy Center Honoree and three-time Tony® winner Andy Blankenbuehler! Nine will star Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County, Broadway Center Stage: Guys and Dolls) as Guido Contini, Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady) as Claudia, three-time Tony® nominee Carolee Carmello (1776, Parade) as Liliane La Fleur, Sasha Hutchings (Oklahoma!, Hamilton) as Our Lady of the Spa, Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) as Saraghina, Academy Award® and Tony® nominee Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio (Man of La Mancha, Scarface) as Guido’s Mother, Jen Sese (Hamilton, Hair) as Stephanie Necrophorus, Tony® nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, On the Town) as Luisa Contini, and Michelle Veintimilla (The Visit, Gotham) as Carla Albanese.

For tickets: click here.

Soft Power

Signature Theatre - August 06, 2024 through September 15, 2024

Experience "Soft Power" at Signature Theatre from August 6th to September 15th, 2024. This captivating show fuses East and West in a thought-provoking exploration of power, politics, and culture. With a unique narrative and stunning performances, "Soft Power" promises to be a must-see theatrical experience. Visit the Signature Theatre website for more information.

For tickets: click here.

Mamma Mia!

Kennedy Center [Opera House] - August 13, 2024 through September 01, 2024

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago. For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

For tickets: click here.

MJ

The National Theatre - August 13, 2024 through September 08, 2024

The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to the DMV as MJ, the multi Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin’ somethin’ as it makes its D.C. premiere at the The National Theatre in August 2024.

For tickets: click here.

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts - August 14, 2024 through September 08, 2024

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again!

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.

