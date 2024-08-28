Arena Stage Announces Free Community Day In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arena Stage Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif and Executive Producer Edgar Dobie today announced Community Day 2024. On Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Mead Center for American Theater will swarm with activities curated for all ages.

From face painting and balloon making to backstage tours and costume demonstrations, this full day of programming promises an unforgettable blend of creativity, connection, and community. Community Day is FREE and open to the public—no registration required.*

“We are told one of our Arena Stage superpowers is the ability to gather people in a welcoming and graceful way,” said Dobie. “Our Community Day, most available to our Southwest neighbors and families, puts that superpower on display. Gathering folks at 6th and Maine since 1960 remains a pleasure for us all at Arena!”

For those who have been a part of the Arena Stage Family for decades or those just discovering the building, this day is all about being in good company and celebrating the community. Additional attractions will include exploring the marvels of grooving with the Go-Go Museum, unleashing inner artists through graffiti workshops with Words Beats & Life, thought-provoking conversations with the cast and creative team of Jaja's African Hair Braiding, and much more. Whether young or young-at-heart, there is sure to be something for everyone.

“We are delighted to welcome everyone to Arena Stage for Community Day!,” said Sharif. “It's thrilling to kick-off the season and the school year by throwing open our doors and welcoming all of DC to make this block – and this theater – their artistic home. This promises to be a day of celebration, joy, and discovery for the entire family, as we share behind-the-scenes sneak peeks from our stages as well as an incredible wealth of work from our community partners.”

Embrace the cadence of Southwest D.C. through live music, interactive art, outdoor fun, and good eats from some of the District's finest food trucks.

For additional Community Day information, please visit arenastage.org/communityday.

*While Community Day is free, please note that some food and beverages will be available for purchase from a selection of local food trucks and vendors.

The first racially integrated theater in our nation's capital and a pioneer of the regional theater movement, Arena Stage was founded on August 16, 1950, in Washington, D.C., by Zelda Fichandler, Tom Fichandler, and Edward Mangum. Today—nearly 75 years later—Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater is a national center dedicated to American voices and artists. We produce plays of all that is passionate, profound, deep, and dangerous in the American spirit, and present diverse and groundbreaking work from some of the best artists around the country. Consistently contributing to the American theatrical lexicon by commissioning and developing new plays, Arena Stage impacts the lives of over 10,000 students annually through its work in community engagement and serves a diverse annual audience of more than 300,000.

Comments