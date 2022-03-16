Adventure Theatre MTC Celebrates 70 Year Anniversary With Spring Gala Fundraiser This Month

Adventure Theatre MTC (ATMTC) is celebrating its 70th anniversary with a funky '70s themed Spring Gala in its first in-person social event in more than two years. "That '70s Gala" will be held March 31, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Bethesda.

The event features Broadway star, Lawrence Street, who lit up the New York stage as an original cast member of Urinetown and is currently part of the first national tour of Mean Girls. Street will accompany students from the ATMTC pre-professional program in an unforgettable performance.

The Gala will also honor the unsung heroes in healthcare who helped the community through the pandemic. ATMTC thanks them for their unfailing and selfless dedication to fighting the coronavirus, which paved the way for our audiences and students to return to the theatre after two years.

The Spring Gala, ATMTC's biggest fundraiser of the year, serves as a tangible way to highlight the impact the theatre and musical theatre academy make in the lives of the children and youth across the region. For more than 70 years, ATMTC has educated and inspired new generations of artists and audiences with exceptional theatrical experiences.

"This fundraiser will allow us to continue to provide much-needed arts programming for children, especially tore-introduce them to the joy of performing or watching theatre live, after a long hiatus," said Jeanne Ellinport, Interim Executive Director of ATMTC. "We are excited to welcome back our friends and supporters for a night of music, dance, and performance. Cheers to 70 more years."

A silent auction will also provide guests and supporters the opportunity to bid on fabulous items to support ATMTC, including a vacation to Turks & Caicos, vocal lessons with an Off-Broadway singer, a wine tour of the Tuscany or Bordeaux regions and a home-cooked dinner for eight prepared by Artistic Director Chil Kong's mom!

For more info about the gala, performers, and reserving tickets, visithttps://adventuretheatre-mtc.org/give/gala-2022/.