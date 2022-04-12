THE JOY THAT CARRIES YOU at Olney Theatre Tackles Race, Sexuality, and Religion

Awa Sal Secka and Dani Stoller's new play The Joy That Carries You begins rehearsals today for its World Premiere at Olney Theatre Center. Directed by Jason Loewith and Kevin McAllister, performances begin May 11, 2022, and run through June 12, 2022. The Invited Press performance will be held Sunday, May 15 at 1:45 pm.

This World Premiere play about an interracial couple in crisis by local playwrights Awa Sal Secka and Dani Stoller (Signature's Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes) melds sharp comic dialogue and moving spoken-word poetry on a journey about love and family, privilege and responsibility. Joy introduces us to Shiri and Alaia, navigating their first year together as a couple. Over the course of a few days, their relationship is tested by events that underline the radically different ways each of them, one African-American, one Ashkenazi Jewish, experiences the world. Strikingly personal in its intimacies, this World Premiere is a timely, poetic reckoning with joy and pain woven through deepest love.

The cast features returning actors and new talents to Olney Theatre. Billie Krishawn is Alaia, a poet with a vivid imagination who often uses her art to escape from the pressures of life. Playwright and actor Dani Stoller (The Thanksgiving Play) joins the cast as Shiri, a stubborn over-thinker with good intentions. She is head-over-heels in love with Alaia. Michael Russotto (The Amateurs) is Martin, Shira's dad, and a kind-hearted yet slightly intense individual. Martin is proud of his Jewish heritage and is eager to share his wisdom with others. Susan Rome (The Diary of Anne Frank) is Nancy, Shira's stepmother, a talkative and "well-intentioned" woman. She may have taken an interest in drugs during the 60s. Bru Ajueyitsi is Alaia's brother Ezekiel, a free-spirited responsible young man who is the peace-maker and jokester of the family. Lolita Marie (The Royale) is Alaia's Ma, a religious woman who is a little stuck-in-her-ways and handles difficult situations in the way she knows how. James J. Johnson (The Royale) is Beau, Alaia's step-father, an individual of few words who is not always able to express his feelings.

The creative team features Scenic Design by Misha Kachman, Costume Design by Danielle Preston, Lighting Design by Alberto Segarra, Sound Design by Matthew Nielson, Stage Managed by Karen Currie.

Tickets begin at $54. Discounts are available for groups, seniors, active military, and students.

Purchase via olneytheatre.org or 301-924-3400