Town Hall Theater's Young Company Presents Shakespeare's THE WINTER'S TALE This Month

Town Hall Theater's Young Company presents Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale with performances Wednesday, August 17 at 7pm and Thursday, August 18 at 2 pm. This touching and humorous play features live music composed by Rock-It-Science camp alums, an ensemble of young actors (age 13-22).

The cast of actor/musicians includes: Viggo Holzhammer, Phin Holzhammer, Casey Calzini, Avery Hohenschau, Willow Heywood, Cierra Miller, Megan Bowers, Owen Flanagan and college students Theo Spackman-Wells, Benjamin Adam Weiss and Zack Maluccio. It is directed by Lindsay Pontius and Kendra Gratton, and assisted by Amanda Kearns with Clint Bierman as Music Consultant.

Tickets: $15 adults, $5 children under 12 at townhalltheater.org or by calling 802. 382.9222 weekdays noon to 5pm.