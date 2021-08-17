Town Hall Theater presents An Evening with The Bengsons, featuring the married composing and performing powerhouse indie-folk duo, Abigail and Shaun Bengson.

Based in New York City and Vermont, The Bengsons have performed across the country and around the world. Their video, The Keep Going Song has been viewed over 4 million times, resonating as an anthem of perseverance, through the pandemic and otherwise.

An Evening with The Bengsons is an intimate performance of storytelling through song.

"The powerful impact of this song cycle by The Bengsons comes from these simple celebrations of limitations received and overcome, moving beyond negativity and sadness to climb toward joy and light," says theater critic Rick Pender. "Our memoir pieces need to reflect what's going on in our own hearts and bodies as we process the world," Abigail said.

The Bengsons theater work is extensive, including My Joy is Heavy (Arena Stage), Hundred Days (La Jolla Playhouse, New York Theatre Workshop, US Tour), The Lucky Ones (Ars Nova), Where the Mountain Meets the Sea (ATL's Humana Festival), Anything That Gives Off Light (Edinburgh Theatre Festival), You'll Still Call Me By Name (New York Live Arts, Jacob's Pillow), and Iphigenia in Aulis (Classic Stage Company) and The Keep Going Song (Actor's Theatre of Louisville). They have received the Jonathan Larson and Richard Rogers awards and nominations for the Drama Desk, Drama League, and Lucile Lortel awards. Additionally, The Bengsons have enjoyed mainstream music success, with three singles featured on "So You Think You Can Dance" (FOX).

An Evening with The Bengsons will be accompanied by a visual presentation of song lyrics for the hearing impaired. Town Hall Theater joins The Bengsons in their commitment to

accessibility. In addition to offering a range of accessibility services, thanks to the George & Sue Cady Fund, THT is pleased to offer a limited number of need-based free and discounted tickets. Inquire at tickets@townhalltheater.org.

Tickets are $28 and can be purchased through the THT Box Office at townhalltheater.org or by calling 382-9222. Running time of An Evening with The Bengsons is about 70 minutes.