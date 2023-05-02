Town Hall Theater Presents Mal Maiz + Afro-Latino Orchestra, May 27

On Saturday, May 27, Town Hall Theater kicks off its summer series outdoors at Lincoln Peak Vineyard with Mal Maiz on Memorial Day weekend. This show features global sounds alongside award-winning local wine, with family-friendly food available for purchase.

This show welcomes Costa Rican multi-instrumentalist Maiz "Brujo" Vargas Sandoval and his Afro-Latino Orchestra. The festive band blends traditional cumbia, montuno, son corrido, puya, and afro-Caribbean sounds - all while sharing heritage and culture. Kick back on a picnic blanket or bring your moves to join an explosive dance party.

"Town Hall Theater is thrilled to launch its second annual summer series at Lincoln Peak Vineyard - a perfect pastoral venue for local music of all kinds." - Lisa Mitchell, THT Executive Director



Tickets may be purchased at www.townhalltheater.org, by calling 802-382-9222, or at the door. $16/advance; $20/door; kids 12 and under FREE only with purchase of an adult ticket. Bring picnics, blankets or chairs - but please no outside alcohol.