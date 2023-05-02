Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Town Hall Theater Presents Mal Maiz + Afro-Latino Orchestra, May 27

This show features global sounds alongside award-winning local wine, with family-friendly food available for purchase.

May. 02, 2023  

Town Hall Theater Presents Mal Maiz + Afro-Latino Orchestra, May 27

On Saturday, May 27, Town Hall Theater kicks off its summer series outdoors at Lincoln Peak Vineyard with Mal Maiz on Memorial Day weekend. This show features global sounds alongside award-winning local wine, with family-friendly food available for purchase.

This show welcomes Costa Rican multi-instrumentalist Maiz "Brujo" Vargas Sandoval and his Afro-Latino Orchestra. The festive band blends traditional cumbia, montuno, son corrido, puya, and afro-Caribbean sounds - all while sharing heritage and culture. Kick back on a picnic blanket or bring your moves to join an explosive dance party.

"Town Hall Theater is thrilled to launch its second annual summer series at Lincoln Peak Vineyard - a perfect pastoral venue for local music of all kinds." - Lisa Mitchell, THT Executive Director


Tickets may be purchased at www.townhalltheater.org, by calling 802-382-9222, or at the door. $16/advance; $20/door; kids 12 and under FREE only with purchase of an adult ticket. Bring picnics, blankets or chairs - but please no outside alcohol.




Dorset Theatre Festival Appoints New Executive Artistic Director and Managing Creative Dir Photo
Dorset Theatre Festival Appoints New Executive Artistic Director and Managing Creative Director
Dorset Theatre Festival's Board of Trustees has announced Will Rucker as the company's Executive Artistic Director and Ryan Koss as Managing Creative Director in advance of the upcoming 46th summer season.
Neon Ramblers & The Grift Come to Town Hall Theater Photo
Neon Ramblers & The Grift Come to Town Hall Theater
How does The Grift celebrate 24 years as a band? With G24, a two-night rock extravaganza with some very special guests. Two distinct bands on two consecutive nights will take the THT stage: the Neon Ramblers on Thursday, May 11 and The Grift on May 12, playing songs you know and love with a unique twist.
Lost Nation Theatre to Present MY MOTHERS THREE MOTHERS Beginning Next Month Photo
Lost Nation Theatre to Present MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS Beginning Next Month
Lost Nation Theater will present MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS by Erin Galligan Baldwin  May 25 – June 11th.
THE COMEDY OF ERRORS to be Presented at Isham Barn Theatre Over Memorial Day Weekend Photo
THE COMEDY OF ERRORS to be Presented at Isham Barn Theatre Over Memorial Day Weekend
Vermont Repertory Theatre and the Isham Family Farm in Williston have joined forces to celebrate the 400 year anniversary of the publication of the First Folio, and with it, humanity's first encounter with Shakespeare's first, shortest and funniest play, The Comedy of Errors.

