The Flynn Announces $25 Lottery Tickets For THE BOOK OF MORMON

The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the Flynn have announced a ticket lottery for performances on the Flynn Main Stage on February 28, March 1, and March 2. A limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each for these performances.

Anyone interested can enter the lottery starting at noon on Friday, February 24 by going to The Book of Mormon lottery page at flynnvt.org.

The producers of The Book of Mormon will offer low-priced lottery seats for every city on the national tour. Limit one entry per person and two tickets per winner. The lottery for tickets at the Flynn begins at 10 am on Friday, February 24 and ends at 11:59 pm on Sunday, February 26. Winners will be selected and notified Monday, February 27 at noon via email and phone and will have two hours to confirm their ticket purchase. Tickets are subject to availability.

The Book of Mormon features book, music, and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner. The Book of Mormon is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical; the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical; and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.