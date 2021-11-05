Photographer Allan Dines Will Celebrate Book Launch At Regent Theatre

Allan Dines, noted Boston photographer, has just released a new book, "Front Row Center: How I Met Everyone," and is celebrating with a night of storytelling at the Regent Theatre in Arlington. Dines, who's celebrity photos have appeared in People, US weekly, Rolling Stone, Blues Wire, Boston Globe, Boston Herald and almost every other local newspaper and magazine, will be sitting down with WBZ radio personality Jordan Rich to show some of his favorite images and share the unique story behind each shot. Dines will take the audience inside some of the biggest concert venues and nightclubs in Boston during the 90s as he recounts the funny and thrilling stories behind each photograph. The event begins Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM. The event is free and open to the public, however tickets must be reserved in advance at RegentTheatre.com.

For almost 30 years, Allan Dines has photographed hundreds of celebrities in some of the most iconic venues in Boston and surrounding areas. From Tom Brady to Ted Kennedy, Prince, BB King and everyone in between. Dines not only shot some of the biggest names in politics, sports and entertainment, but he captured the spirit and energy of Boston through his unique lens. His new book, "Front Row Center: How I Met Everyone," is available on Amazon and chronicles a ten year period with stories and pictures of how Dines started his career and many of the people he has photographed.

"If you were between the ages of 10-35 in the 90's and enjoyed celebrities, radio and live concerts, this book will take you for a walk down memory lane," said Dines. "Each photograph is a time capsule from a special period of my life, and a truly incredible time in the city of Boston."

In writing the foreword to "Front Row Center: How I Met Everyone," Carter Alan of WZLX says: "Allan's photos reveal so much about the figures found in the images, but what about the stories behind the shots? How does one reach that ideal crossroad of timing and technique to immortalize an ecstatic B.B. King as he hits the perfect note on 'Lucille' or end up one-on-one with the celebrated Aaron Neville, and then gain his confidence for an impromptu photo shoot?"

All guests entering the Regent Theatre must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. The town of Arlington also mandates all guests wear a mask while inside the theatre unless actively eating or drinking.

Allan Dines will celebrate the launch of "Front Row Center: How I Met Everyone" with a night of storytelling at the Regent Theatre on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available now at RegentTheatre.com.