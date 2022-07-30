Ice Dance International to Premiere Touring Show GRACE This September

Spruce Peak Arts will host Ice Dance International for their third residency, and the premiere of their new touring show, GRACE, at Stowe Arena. Tickets for the performance are now live, along with all offered classes and workshops. Head to sprucepeakarts.org or call 802-760-4634.

The IDI show, GRACE, will celebrate the art of dance on ice and will feature work by Douglas Webster, Benoit Richaud and Cindy Stuart. Artistic Director Douglas Webster notes that "It is an experience for the viewer, a theatrical journey with dynamic, athletic movement, intimate interaction, soaring grace and artistry, and swirling patterns that will transport the audience." The show will premiere new works by Webster, as well as company repertoire: Revival, In the Light, Luminous/Eclipse, Experience. The 90-minute show at Stowe Arena (350 Park Street, Stowe, VT 05672) will include a 15-minute intermission. The new touring show is created with the support of Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, the New England Foundation for the Arts, and Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, NH where the company will live together for the duration of the tour. The tour ends on October 16. Bring your skates for post show free skate with the IDI company!

Ticket for the performance rnage from $10- $75. Tickets are on sale now, don't miss the Ice Dance International company as they premier the touring show, sure to bring you to a state of grace, wonder and awe!

Full Schedule of Events for the Ice Dance International Residency:

All residency events will be held at Stowe Arena (350 Park Street, Stowe, VT 05672)

Hockey Edge and Turn Class: Wednesday, Sept. 14th, 2022 5:30-6:30PM

Calling all hockey players! Whether you're an individual or a team, join the Ice Dance International company on the ice at Stowe Arena for a unique cross-training workshop!

Develop power, edges, and turns; deepen your knowledge of skills to improve your game with the skilled skaters of Ice Dance International! Intermediate to advanced skaters who are interested in improving their knowledge in edges and turns! $10 for Individual registration.

For team registration and pricing, contact Julianne Nickerson at 802-760-4637.

Beginner/Intermediate Class: Thursday, September 15th, 2022 6:00-7:00PM

Grab your skates and meet us on the ice for the Beginner to Intermediate Skills workshop! Discover the basics and brush up on your skating skills with the Ice Dance International company! All ages and skill levels are welcome, so whether you're new to the ice, a casual skater, or just want to brush up on some skills, join IDI to learn to skate. Hockey skaters welcome to join us! $10 for Individual registration.

Adaptive Skating Class: Friday, September 16th, 2022 6:00-7:00PM

Join the flow and arts of ice dancing for everyone to experience in the one-on-one adaptive skating class. Spruce Peak Arts is working with adaptive sports community partner, Green Mountain Adaptive, and IDI company for an hour of skating for those needing additional support to skate. Free* (Free skate rentals courtesy of our community partner Green Mountain Adaptive)

Ice Dance International Premiere Performance "GRACE", Saturday, Sept. 17th, 2022 7:00-8:30PM Join us for the premiere of Ice Dance International's new touring show called, GRACE, in Stowe, September 17, 2022. The show will feature work by Douglas Webster, Benoit Richaud and Cindy Stuart. The IDI show, GRACE, will celebrate the art of dance on Ice. Artistic Director Douglas Webster notes that "It is an experience for the viewer, a theatrical journey with dynamic, athletic movement, intimate interaction, soaring grace and artistry, and swirling patterns that will transport the audience." The show will premiere new works created with the support of Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, the New England Foundation for the Arts, and Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, NH where the company will live together for the duration of the tour, through October 16. Tickets from $10- $75.

Bring your skates for post show free skate with the IDI skaters!

Master's Skating Clinic with Ice Dancing, Sunday, September 18th, 2022 1:00-4:00PM*

Join Ice Dance International for an inspirational morning. Hone your skills, learn new ways of movement with Skate 360, improve your jumps and spins, and get the tools the pros use for developing artistry and expression! The last hour is devoted to ice dancing. Learn a preliminary dance, skate your compulsories with a pro, and get tips on partnering and ice dance skills. If you've never ice danced before, this is a great opportunity to start!

*Please check sprucepeakarts.org for full information needed to register in order to place skaters accordingly and create schedule. If you cannot provide all of the information requested, please give details of experience that can be shared with IDI for placement by emailing education@sprucepeakarts.org. Cost for Clinic is $90

About IDI

Established in 2014 as a non-profit organization and based in Kittery, Maine, IDI has built its local, US and global image through live and virtual performances and its educational programs. IDI exists to showcase and promote ice dancing as an internationally recognized performing art form. With a professional company and board of directors of figure skaters and choreographers including World, Olympic and National champions, IDI brings ice dance performances of the highest caliber to communities across the United States. The company has performed 93 times in the United States, offered 60 skating clinics (many for free) and organized free community engagement programming for nearly 55,000 constituents. Further outreach activities include panel discussions, performances at venues such as Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, Aspen Gay Ski Week, WGBH's Open Studio, Rockefeller Center, and Fenway Park and the creation of two one-hour public television specials that aired prime time on PBS stations nationwide and were presented by American Public Television. IDI works to further the development of skating as a performing art with its skating school 'Skate 360', and Artistry of Skating clinics, endorsed by US Figure Skating and the Professional Skaters Association. IDI has been featured in The New York Times and Boston Globe critics' picks, Dance Magazine, Dance Informa, Dance International and The Dance Enthusiast; and locally on NH Chronicle.

Are you interested in supporting IDI and bringing the wonder of ice dancing to your community? Individual sponsorships begin at just $500 and include wonderful benefits for you, including VIP tickets, special reception invitations, and more! A limited number of sponsorships are available, so please get in touch today. Contact katya@sprucepeakarts.org for more details.

The Ice Dance International residency is made possible in part thanks to the generous support by these sponsors: Chris Pazandak and Mary Jacques, Commodities, Front Porch Forum, NEFA, Spruce Peak Realty, Sun & Ski Inn and Suites, and Town of Stowe.