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AN EDGAR ALLAN POE HALLOWEEN Will Return to Lost Nation Theater

The dark carnival will transform the theater into a gothic chamber with eerie entertainment and will be live-streamed for digital viewing.

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AN EDGAR ALLAN POE HALLOWEEN Will Return to Lost Nation Theater

Lost Nation Theater will celebrate the master of the macabre with the return of An Edgar Allan Poe Halloween, a one-night-only dark carnival of spooky thrills on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 7 p.m.

The event will transform Lost Nation Theater in Montpelier, Vermont, into a gothic atmosphere for an evening of eerie entertainment and decadent delicacies. The Halloween event will feature spine-tingling tales, modern dance and a costume contest for audience members.

Masks are encouraged but not required. Lost Nation Theater's State of the Art Bio-Defense Air Purification "Synexis" System will be in operation during the event.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event or at the door. Center reserved guarantee seats are available for an additional fee. The event will also be livestreamed and made available for digital viewing.

An Edgar Allan Poe Halloween will take place at Lost Nation Theater, located at 39 Main St. in Montpelier. Montpelier City Hall's elevator is now operational, making the theater accessible once again. The theater is also air conditioned. Guests are asked to indicate any access needs when placing their ticket orders.

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