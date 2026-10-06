AN EDGAR ALLAN POE HALLOWEEN Will Return to Lost Nation Theater

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Lost Nation Theater will celebrate the master of the macabre with the return of An Edgar Allan Poe Halloween, a one-night-only dark carnival of spooky thrills on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 7 p.m.

The event will transform Lost Nation Theater in Montpelier, Vermont, into a gothic atmosphere for an evening of eerie entertainment and decadent delicacies. The Halloween event will feature spine-tingling tales, modern dance and a costume contest for audience members.

Masks are encouraged but not required. Lost Nation Theater's State of the Art Bio-Defense Air Purification "Synexis" System will be in operation during the event.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event or at the door. Center reserved guarantee seats are available for an additional fee. The event will also be livestreamed and made available for digital viewing.

An Edgar Allan Poe Halloween will take place at Lost Nation Theater, located at 39 Main St. in Montpelier. Montpelier City Hall's elevator is now operational, making the theater accessible once again. The theater is also air conditioned. Guests are asked to indicate any access needs when placing their ticket orders.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 18 Hrs 30 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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