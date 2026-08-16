Lost Nation Theater Will Close Season with WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

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Heidi Schreck’s award-winning What the Constitution Means To Me, the OBIE-Award-Winning play based on a true story, is the final show of Lost Nation Theater’s 2026 Season.

At 15, playwright Heidi Shreck earned her college tuition by winning debate competitions about the Constitution. In her hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human play based on those experiences, she documents how this founding document of our country informed and shaped the women in her family through four generations. A boundary-breaking exploration that breathes new life into our Constitution.

WHEN: Wednesdays-Sundays, October 1-October 11, 2026

WHERE: Lost Nation Theater, 39 Main St, Montpelier, VT 05602

TIME: 7:30 pm on Wed/Thu/Fri/Sat; 2pm Matinees Sundays, plus Saturday October 10.

COST: $15 - $45, depending on day/type of ticket. Center reserved guarantee seats available for additional fee.

Montpelier City Hall's elevator is finally open and in operation, making our theater accessible once more!! And LNT is also Air Conditioned! Please, indicate access needs when placing your order.

Lost Nation Theater winner “Theater of the Decade” – Broadway World (2020); “Best of New England”, Yankee Magazine, was named “One of the Best regional theaters in America” by the New York Drama League, “Outstanding Achievement Award” from the New England Theatre Conference; and has won the People’s Choice awards from both Seven Days and The Times Argus for Best Theater.

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