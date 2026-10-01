Randy Feltface to Bring GIMMICK Stand-Up Tour to The Flynn
The purple provocateur, seen on Netflix and BBC Radio 4, brings his razor-sharp comedy to stages nationwide in 2026.
Randy Feltface will come to The Flynn Performing Arts Center in Burlington, Vermont this month. The performance is set for October 10 at 7pm. Internationally acclaimed comedian Randy Feltface is returning with his stand-up show Gimmick, now on tour in the US.
After years spent denying he's “just a gimmick,” Randy has decided it's time to fully embrace the accusation. In Gimmick, the beloved purple provocateur leans into the absurdity with a blisteringly funny, self-aware hour that blends existential dread, cultural commentary, and relentless punchlines. The result is a uniquely intelligent and surprisingly emotional comedy experience that evolves night to night. Now, American audiences will have the chance to experience Gimmick live as Randy brings his singular brand of high-concept chaos to stages nationwide.
He's sharp. He's existential. He's purple. And yes — he's absolutely a gimmick.
About Randy Feltface
As seen on Netflix and heard on BBC Radio 4, Randy has written and performed a dozen solo stand-up shows, released eight comedy specials, and sold out theatres around the world. He was nominated for Best Comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and made his U.S. television debut on NBC's Bring The Funny. His independently released specials have become pirated YouTube phenomena, earning critical acclaim while building a massive, devoted international fanbase.
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