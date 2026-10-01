Randy Feltface to Bring GIMMICK Stand-Up Tour to The Flynn

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Randy Feltface will come to The Flynn Performing Arts Center in Burlington, Vermont this month. The performance is set for October 10 at 7pm. Internationally acclaimed comedian Randy Feltface is returning with his stand-up show Gimmick, now on tour in the US.

After years spent denying he's “just a gimmick,” Randy has decided it's time to fully embrace the accusation. In Gimmick, the beloved purple provocateur leans into the absurdity with a blisteringly funny, self-aware hour that blends existential dread, cultural commentary, and relentless punchlines. The result is a uniquely intelligent and surprisingly emotional comedy experience that evolves night to night. Now, American audiences will have the chance to experience Gimmick live as Randy brings his singular brand of high-concept chaos to stages nationwide.

He's sharp. He's existential. He's purple. And yes — he's absolutely a gimmick.

About Randy Feltface

As seen on Netflix and heard on BBC Radio 4, Randy has written and performed a dozen solo stand-up shows, released eight comedy specials, and sold out theatres around the world. He was nominated for Best Comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and made his U.S. television debut on NBC's Bring The Funny. His independently released specials have become pirated YouTube phenomena, earning critical acclaim while building a massive, devoted international fanbase.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 18 Hrs 47 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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