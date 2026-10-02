Previews: HATCHFORD HOTEL at Shelburne Town Center

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Start with an imaginary and very kooky hotel in rural Vermont; add a dash of supernatural activity and stir – and you get a kitschy, campy musical comedy by Adam Rabin and Greg Skillman now playing at the Shelburne Town Center.

The Shelburne Players production of Hatchford Hotel is directed by Jonah Hagans, musical direction by Adam Rabin, and produced by Jennifer Boucher Albers and Ann Groom.

It’s a wild and wonderfully unconventional (did I mention kitschy?) story beset with puns about chickens and an amalgamation of Vermont town names that will make your head spin.

The music, written by the long-time songwriting team Adam Rabin and Greg Skillman, is fun to listen to and clearly a blast to perform.

Cast member Wiley Delisa is enthusiastic. “It’s the next cult classic. It’s campy and bloody and insane but so full of love and heart. As a huge Rocky Horror fan, it’s everything I want from a musical, and getting to perform in the world premiere is truly an honor. Adam Rabin is a joy to work with and I’m so glad to bring his and Greg Skillman’s vision to life.”

The cast includes Isaac Besso, Kitana Hudgens, Bee Hershorin, Maria Muller, Carly Bennett, Ellis Doktorski, Jenna Raynoha, Jessica DeMink-Carthew, Kate Jarvis, Wiley Delisa, Donald Zwyer, Ted Assur, KariAnn Assur, Beth DuRona and Corrine Mertz.

Choreographer is by KariAnn Assur, and stage manager Jane Lindsley is assisted by Ann Nauman. Set design by Kayla Gohm Webster, Lighting by Larry Miller and Shana Mickel, Sound design Jeff Loiter, and costumes by Kayla Gohm Webster and Carly Bennett.

All shows are at the Shelburne Town Center, 5420 Shelburne Road, Shelburne VT

Adult content; parental discretion advised.

Photo: Maria Muller and Carly Bennett as Sharon and Georgia sing at Hatchford Hotel. Photo credit: Jennifer Boucher Albers

Tickets link https://hatchfordhotel.com

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