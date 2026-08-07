CONTROL TOP to Bring Staged Reading to Lost Nation Theater

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Carole Vasta Folley will bring a staged reading of her new comedy CONTROL TOP to Lost Nation Theater for a limited two-night run, September 3 and 4, 2026.

A play about women, clothes and reclamation — “and why we rarely have pockets!” — CONTROL TOP was inspired by interviews with hundreds of women. The work was written with support from the Vermont Arts Council, the Vermont Community Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The 90-minute production will be presented without an intermission, with talkbacks following each performance.

CONTROL TOP

When: Thursday and Friday, September 3 and 4, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Lost Nation Theater, 39 Main St., Montpelier, VT 05602

Tickets: $20, depending on day and ticket type. Guaranteed center reserved seats are available for an additional fee.

Tickets and additional information are available at Lost Nation Theater.

Montpelier City Hall's elevator is now open and operational, making the theater accessible once again. Patrons are asked to indicate accessibility needs when placing their orders. Lost Nation Theater is also air conditioned.

Masks are encouraged but not required. The theater uses a Synexis bio-defense air purification system.

About Lost Nation Theater

Lost Nation Theater was named BroadwayWorld's “Theater of the Decade” in 2020 and has been recognized by Yankee Magazine as “Best of New England.” The theater has also received an Outstanding Achievement Award from the New England Theatre Conference and People's Choice awards from both Seven Days and The Times Argus for Best Theater.

Sponsors include the City of Montpelier, Vermont Mutual Insurance Co., Random Acts of Kindness Fund, Eternity, The Point!-FM, Estate of Ted Richards and The Mary Shriver Fund of the Alan Weiss Estate.

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