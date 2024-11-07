World Premiere Explores Duality Through Bharata Natyam

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vancouver's renowned Bharata Natyam dancers Kiruthika Rathanaswami and Malavika Santhosh join forces in Shiva (he)/Shakti (she), a new duet which explores the duality of life. Conceived, directed and performed by Rathanaswami and Santhosh, the work is choreographed by Jai Govinda, the founder of Mandala Arts and Culture who has pioneered the growth of Bharata Natyam in BC. This scintillating work is rooted in Hindu mythology, and expresses how the synthesis of passive and active energies brings harmony and drives creation.

"The concept of duality is deeply embedded in Hindu mythology," explains Kiruthika Rathanaswami. "Malavika and I wanted to present a work using Bharata Natyam to examine this idea of two people in one body, and the inseparable and complementary nature of passive and active energies."

"Shiva and Shakti, Yin and Yang, purusha and prakriti, are all Eastern concepts celebrating dualism and the constant fluidity of change," adds Jai Govinda. "Malavika and Kiruthika have created this show by weaving together five of my choreographies with music praising Shiva and Shakti, who are also described as Ardhanareeswara: half woman / half man, the two united as one."

Conceived, directed and performed by: Kiruthika Rathanaswami, Malavika Santhosh, Choreographer: Jai Govinda, Lighting Designer: Chengyan Boon, Music: Under the direction of Sri BalaSubramanya Sharma & Orchestra/ Bangalore, India, Music copyrights: Mandala Arts & Culture Society.

