Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Announces Virtuoso Orli Shaham as Artist-In-Residence

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA (VSO) has announced its inaugural Artist-In-Residence, internationally recognized piano virtuoso and educator Orli Shaham, announced today by CEO Igor Shakhman. Since her triumphant debut with the VSO in 2014 Shaham has become one of area's favorite guest artists, consequently performing in Vancouver on four different occasions to nearly sold-out houses. In September 2021 Shaham appeared as the Guest of Honor at the VSO's record-setting Gala, performing solo and chamber music works with members of the orchestra. The event was live streamed worldwide. This is the first time in VSO history that an Artist-In-Residence has been selected to join the VSO artistic team.

As part of the residency Shaham will curate a portion of the VSO's critically acclaimed chamber music series, presenting two chamber music programs on December 14th, 2022 and February 21st, 2023. She will also perform Schumann's Piano Concerto in A Minor as the guest soloist in the February 2023 symphonic concert under the baton of Maestro Salvador Brotons, as well as present an educational performance for students in Vancouver School District as part of the VSO's annual in-school concert.

Hailed for her grace and subtlety at the piano, Shaham has been praised by such publications as the New York Times, The Chicago Tribune, London's Guardian, and more. As well as being a renowned concert pianist she is the Artistic Director for the interactive children's series "Orli Shaham's Bach Yard," founded in 2010, co-host of NPR's "From The Top" and serves on the faculty of The Juilliard School. In addition to performing with the VSO in 2014, she returned by popular demand to perform again with the orchestra to present two critically praised performances of Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 2 under the direction of Maestro Marcelo Lehninger in 2017 and most recently in 2021 with triumphant performances of Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 2.

Shaham's residency is generously sponsored by Ann Bardacke and David Wolf.