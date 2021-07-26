VIFF AMP Announces Keynote Speakers; Opens Applications For Talent Accelerator Program

Vancouver International Film Festival announces multi-platinum record producer and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Linda Perry and five-time Emmy winning composer Laura Karpman as the opening and closing keynote speakers for the 2021 VIFF AMP Music in Film Summit.

Entering its fifth year, VIFF AMP is an annual summit dedicated to celebrating the intersections of music and film through a series of panel discussions, masterclasses, and networking opportunities - taking place online and in-person from October 8 - 10, 2021, concurrent with VIFF's 40th edition, October 1 - 11, 2021. VIFF AMP is supported by FACTOR Canada, Music BC, and Creative BC with Community Broadcast Partner TELUS.

The VIFF AMP summit will officially launch with Perry's opening day keynote session and Karpman will close the weekend with her keynote event.

During the past three decades, Perry has established herself as one of the most successful songwriters and producers in the rock and pop realms, penning megahits for P!nk ("Get This Party Started"), Christina Aguilera ("Beautiful"), Gwen Stefani ("What You Waiting For?"), and collaborating with Dolly Parton Alicia Keys , Brandi Carlile, Celine Dion , and dozens more. Recently, Perry expanded her credentials by venturing into film and television composing with Citizen Penn, Punky Brewster, and Kid 90.

Karpman creates powerful, imaginative scores that push the boundaries of storytelling. Her award-winning music, spanning film, television, theatre, interactive media, and live performance, reflects an audacious, creative, fresh spirit. Karpman collaborates with some of the most creative filmmakers of our time: Misha Green, Steven Spielberg , Alex Gibney, Kasi Lemmons, Rory Kennedy , Sam Pollard, Laura Nix, and Eleanor, Francis Ford, and Sophia Coppola. The five-time Emmy winner's scores include the HBO hit series Lovecraft Country - for which she recently received a 2021 Emmy nomination - and the Discovery Channel's documentary series Why We Hate. Her animated work includes Netflix's Sitara. Her scores for interactive media include Guardians of Middle Earth, Everquest 2, Kung Fu Panda 2, Project Spark, Kinect Disneyland Adventures, and Untold Legends Dark Kingdom.

Today's announcement also signals that applications are now open for the VIFF AMP Talent Accelerator program (applications close Sunday, August 8). Talent Accelerator provides 50 emerging creators from across Canada with exclusive mentorship and learning opportunities coupled with free access to the hotly anticipated VIFF AMP summit.

"It is widely known that Vancouver is a hotbed for the film industry - an international gateway to art and talent, but the enormous impact the city and BC's music industry has had upon the world stage is often overlooked," says Tony Scudellari, VIFF AMP Cocurator and Senior VP of Television Music at Sony Pictures Entertainment . "Whether it's megastars like Sarah McLachlan and Michael Bublé; powerhouse labels like Nettwerk and 604 Records; or industry leaders like Bruce Allen and Sam Feldman - BC consistently punches above its weight on the world stage."

"The VIFF AMP summit is a place for career development and discovery, innovation and inspiration. It celebrates the strength of our music sector, the art of creation, and seeks to build bridges within the film and music industry," adds Rob Calder, VIFF AMP Cocurator and Founder of Secret Study. "With Talent Accelerator, emerging professionals will have the extraordinary opportunity to meet and learn from internationally acclaimed creators while forming new connections through inclusion, mentorship, and endless opportunity."

The VIFF AMP Talent Accelerator is a professional development program dedicated to providing 50 emerging musicians, composers, managers, and aspiring music supervisors free, low-barrier access to the VIFF AMP Music in Film Summit, plus exclusive mentorship and networking sessions for creators who are looking to explore or expand their career into music and film.

The program is designed to help facilitate meaningful connections and equip participants with the knowledge they need to excel to the next level of their careers. Tailored to professional interests, participants are invited to learn about the art of music supervision, how to work with a sync agent to get music before tastemakers in film, television, advertising and games, diversity in the music marketplace, and the technique of composing for the screen.

For more information, eligibility, and to apply: goviff.org/amp-talent

The deadline for applications is Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 5pm PDT.