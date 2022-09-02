Touchstone Theatre Announces 2022/2023 Season

Touchstone Theatre revealed its 2022-2023 SEASON , a dynamic lineup featuring three remarkable works by Canadian playwrights Kat Sandler, Emilie Monnet, and Zahida Rahemtulla. Play Club Passes are now on sale via the website or by calling 604.709.9973.

"While each production offers up its own rare and vibrant universe, they are united by a common thread that explores the power and significance of ancestry. Through breathtaking theatrical magic, the plays examine the forces that both weave and wrench apart generations and how our past and cultural mythologies impact our identities, influencing who we are and how we move into the future.

Expect raucous humour. Heartrending reflection. Bold imagery. The highest-stakes. This year we have lovingly brought together many extraordinary artists, some well established and at the top of their game and some early in their careers and poised to share their unique perspectives on our changing world."

YAGA

In October 2022, Touchstone launches its season with the cross-genre thriller YAGA by Dora Mavor Award-Winning playwright Kat Sandler (Mustard). Set in a small, isolated town, Yaga follows an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of a yogurt empire heir and college-boy lothario. Topping the foul play suspect list is Professor Katherine Yazov (Colleen Wheeler) - a whip-smart forensic bone expert with a shadowy past and an appetite for young men. But what begins as a classic whodunit, soon enters supernatural stratospheres as Baba Yaga - the mother of monsters - weaves her dark magic into this crime tale. As suspects pile-up and rumours circulate of a wooden hut deep in the forest, surrounded by the bones of wicked men, a new evil takes shape - one that speaks of female pain, rage, and power.

YAGA stars Jessie award-winning Colleen Wheeler (Elizabeth Rex , Bard on the Beach), Genevieve Fleming (Clean, Neworld Theatre), and newcomer Aidan Correia (Amadeus, Phoenix Theatre). Directed by Touchstone Artistic Director Roy Surette. Set Design by Ryan Cormack; Lighting Design by Hina Nishioka; Sound Design by Mary Jane Comber; Costume Design by Sheila White; Stage Managed by Stephen Courtenay

Tickets are NOW ON SALE at the Cultch website: https://thecultch.com/event/yaga/

OKINUM

In February 2023, Touchstone, PuSh International Performing Arts Festival, and Anvil Theatre team-up to co-present Okinum by Anishinaabe multi-disciplinary performer Emilie Monnet . Drawing inspiration from the world of dreams and intuition, Okinum stands as "an ode to reclaiming language and reconnecting to one's ancestors". Performed in English, French and Anishnabemowin, the play interweaves performance, visual storytelling, and a live score by musician Jackie Gallant.

Okinum is directed by Emilie Monnet, Emma Tibaldo and Sarah Williams

THE WRONG BASHIR

In March 2023, The Wrong Bashir by Ismaili playwright Zahida Rahemtulla hits the Firehall Arts Centre stage. A Flying Start play produced in association with the Firehall Arts Centre and directed by Touchstone Associate Artistic Director Daniela Atiencia (2022 Jessie Award Winner in Outstanding Direction), the comedy follows Bashir Ladha-a wayward philosophy major and budding nihilist - who has been selected to assume an important religious position. When the Ladha's proudly accept on behalf of their son and two council representatives arrive to meet their esteemed nominee, what ensues is a hilarious mistaken-identity romp that forces the family to question the future of their traditions and way of life.

Featuring Nimet Kanji, Sabrina Shabana Vellani, Parm Soor, Salim Rahemtulla, Shera Haji, Hussein Janmohamed, Leena Manro.

David King PRIZE

In October 2022, as part of its continuing New Play Development initiative, Touchstone announces a call for Proposals for the David King Prize, a $3000.000 cash prize awarded by a jury for the development or production of a new comedic work. Created in honour of the much loved playwright David King who died in January 2021, this prize is made possible through donors and is intended to be awarded annually to assist in the development of new comedies. Deadline for proposals is Dec 15th, 2022. Award Announcement January 31, 2023.

FATHER PENIBLE - It's Tartuffe on the Rez.

Play development continues this season with Father Penible, the latest work from Anishinaabe theatre artist Herbie Barnes. A hilarious adaptation of Moliere's most famous play, the play sends us to 1967, to a recently renovated yet ramshackle house on the Rez. It's the hundredth Anniversary of---Confederation! Everybody Sing. Together! The synopsis: When gullible dad Orin falls under the spell of the seemingly pious Father Penible, the extended family will stop at nothing to reveal the truth by exposing the man of the cloth as the shyster and hypocrite he truly is.

PLAY CLUB PASS

This season Touchstone is offering their classic full season (3-show) Play Club Pass for $99. Passes are limited, so patrons are encouraged to buy their passes before October 15, 2022. Visit www.touchstonetheatre.com/play-club-purchase or call 604.709.9973 to get yours!

SHOE-IN TOUCHSTONE FUNDRAISER AT FLUEVOG

On Thursday, October 6 from 6:30PM - 9PM, Fluevog's Kitsilano store will transform into a shopping event and fundraiser for Touchstone Theatre. For one night only, 50% of all proceeds from the sale of regular priced Fluevog shoes and merchandise will be donated to Touchstone! The ticketed event ($5) will be hosted by the Touchstone team with entertainment from the incredible jazz singer Krystle Dos Santos. The event will also boast a balloon pop raffle with prizes from the Vancouver International Wine Festival, The Listel Hotel, Mobi, Seven Seas Fish Market, Leis de Buds, Browns SocialHouse, Fanny Bay Oyster Bar and many more. Ticket holders are entitled to one complimentary drink.

To grab your tickets visit our event page at www.touchstonetheatre.com or contact Touchstone directly at 604-709-9973.

THE LAWYER SHOW 2023 - MAMMA MIA

In May 2023, one of Vancouver's most important legal events and a valued tradition, The Lawyer Show, returns to its live format after a two-year Covid-related hiatus. An annual musical fundraiser produced in partnership with Carousel Theatre and performed by a roster of talented lawyers with acting and singing chops, this year's production of MAMMA MIA by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Stig Anderson promises to be a production to remember! To learn more about the fundraising event and become a show sponsor visit www.touchstonetheatre.com or email katherine@touchstonetheatre.com