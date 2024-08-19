The Improv Centre Reveals Fall Show BETRAYERS and New Ensemble Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Improv Centre on Granville Island will present Betrayers as its feature show this fall on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm from Friday, September 27 to Saturday, November 2, with a special opening night performance on Thursday, September 26 at 7:30pm.



Ticket prices start at $28, with discounts available for students and seniors, and are available online at www.theimprovcentre.ca or in person at the TIC Box Office (1502 Duranleau Street).



Inspired by the hit reality show “The Traitors”, join us for an evening of deception, deceit, lying, and laughter as we venture into the twisted world of Betrayers – a competition fueled by falsities and faux-friendships where our improvisors will try to be the last performer standing.



In this interactive show created by longstanding TIC performer Allen Morrison, audience and performers alike try to figure out which improvisors are “betrayers” – but performers have to hurry as they could “meet their demise” at the hands of a betrayer at any time! Even the audience gets a say in who they trust and who they want gone for good. Will you discover the truth before it’s too late? Or will you be betrayed?!



The Improv Centre’s fall programming also boasts a new ensemble of performers. After an open call audition process, TIC is thrilled to introduce Ambika Vas, Caitlin Maira, Carly Pokoradi, Della Haddock, Jenny Rubé, Maddy Rafter, and Mark Savoie as new members of the cast.



Returning to The Improv Centre are Jalen Saip (Artistic Director), Alan Pavlakovic, Alex Gullason, Alex Parra, Allen Morrison, Brad Rossington, Cameron Grant, Chris Casillan, Dan Willows, Drew Clarke, Ed Witzke, Emily Schoen, Helen Camisa, Meaghan Hommy, Jacki Gunn, Jeff Cooper, John Voth, Julia Church, Mary Saunders, Rachel Kent, Raf Rogers, Riley Hardwick, Stephanie Webster, and Will Vaughan.



For more information on The Improv Centre, please visit www.theimprovcentre.ca.



