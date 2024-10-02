The Dance Centre's Discover Dance! Series to Open With Corporeal Imago's LIMB(E)S

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Dance Centre's popular and long-running Discover Dance! noon series will begin a new season with Corporeal Imago. The company is known for breathtaking work which speaks to the complexities of our times through an intersection of aerial acrobatics, contemporary dance and visual theatre. Limb(e)s is an award-winning aerial dance duet exploring the space between holding onto, or letting go of, another. Unfolding to haunting original music, this is a hypnotic and quietly riveting drama danced from floor to air.

Limb(e)s was originally created and performed by Artistic Directors Gabrielle Martin and Jeremiah Hughes, and is now performed by Eowynn and Isak Enquist. There will be an artist talkback after the show.

About Corporeal Imago

Choreographers Gabrielle Martin and Jeremiah Hughes co-founded Corporeal Imago in 2018. Brought together by their shared background in dance and theatre, they started collaborating while performing as principal characters with Cirque du Soleil's TORUK - The First Flight. CI's work has been presented at Montréal Complètement Cirque and La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines (2019), Assembly Festival, Edinburgh Festival Fringe (UK, 2019), Dancing on the Edge Festival (Vancouver, 2021), Toronto International Dance Festival (2021), The Dance Centre's Global Dance Connections (Vancouver, 2022) and Shadbolt Centre for the Arts (Burnaby, 2023). CI was nominated for a TOTAL THEATRE AWARD in Physical and Visual Theatre (UK, 2019), and won The Dance Centre's Isadora Award for excellence in choreography (2022). The company was also a 2021-22 Artist in Residence of The Dance Centre, and will be returning as Artist in Residence in 2024-25.

Discover Dance! series 2024-2025

Oct 31, 12 noon Corporeal Imago

Nov 28, 12 noon Arts Umbrella Dance Company

Feb 27, 12 noon SHIAMAK Vancouver

Mar 27, 12 noon Lorita Leung Dance Company

Apr 24, 12 noon Danny Nielsen

About The Dance Centre Established in 1986 as a resource centre for dance in British Columbia, The Dance Centre is a multifaceted organization offering a range of activities which remains unparalleled in Canadian dance. It presents performances and events, building audiences and nurturing public awareness; invests in programs, resources and support for hundreds of dance professionals working in all genres; operates Scotiabank Dance Centre, a cultural hub and one of Canada's flagship dance facilities which welcomes tens of thousands of visitors annually; and works to promote BC dance. Through programs, outreach and education, The Dance Centre is committed to sustaining a strong and vibrant community through dance.

The Dance Centre is situated on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territories of the xwməθkwəy'əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish), and Səl'ílwəta?/Selilwitulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.

