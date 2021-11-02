Singdaptive Announces Two New Subscriptions

Singdaptive, an online learning platform dedicated to multi-disciplinary singing instruction, today announced two new product offerings ahead of a busy performance season - Singdaptive for Auditions and Singdaptive for Educators.

Singdaptive for Auditions provides singers a flexible solution to brush up on their performance skills prior to an important audition, whereas Singdaptive for Educators helps singing teachers or choir directors in need of professional development. Both products come in time as in-person performances and Broadway shows return in full force.

"We're seeing an uptick in requests for specific material targeting auditions, as well as educators interested in the latest pedagogy as Broadway reopens and shows around the world continue," said Kevin Alexander, Co-founder and CEO of Singdaptive. "There's a particular need to help singers prepare for upcoming auditions with targeted exchanges with our coaches. This allows them the flexibility to meet and receive coaching specific to auditioning, without needing to commit to a year-long subscription."

Whether you're a beginner, professional singer or instructor looking for the latest educational content on vocal discipline, Singdaptive is dedicated to providing a robust e-learning tool and personal, one-to-one coaching platform. In addition to its secure library of more than 350 instructional videos, Singdpative provides asynchronous personal coaching and feedback over video. And now, Singdaptive's newest offerings provide the following:

Singdaptive for Auditions - Upcoming auditions can be stressful for singers, especially when they are only weeks away. This new subscription provides you with targeted coaching to help you nail your next audition in flying colors thanks to as many personal exchanges as you need with our team of world-class coaches focused on techniques to help you stand out. In addition, you still receive unlimited access to the library of instructional videos for all of your performance and singing needs. This subscription costs $99 per month and can be paused or canceled any time after your audition.

Singdaptive for Educators - Singing teachers and choir directors alike are constantly in search of the latest techniques and pedagogy to provide their students with the best possible experience. With this new subscription, you can set the direction for your personal instruction on topics like vocal health, new teaching techniques, recording technology and artistic development to help with your coaching. The cost is $99 per month for this subscription.

"Auditioning is tough and requires a lot of preparation, so for those who find out about an audition at the last minute, it can be stressful," said Kennedy Caughell, Broadway Performer and TV Actor. "Singdaptive's platform has helped me focus on the areas I want to improve on, so instruction specifically targeted at auditioning is something many of my peers would value at a time when more performances open up."

For more information, visit singdaptive.com.