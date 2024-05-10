The Borealis String Quartet Performs [BEYOND] SELF-HELL This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Borealis String Quartet will present a concert experience, [beyond] self-hell, on May 29th, at Vancouver’s historic The Cultch.

In this unique performance, the Borealis String Quartet invites audiences on an intimate and introspective exploration of chamber music, seamlessly integrating live performance with dynamic animations to create an immersive and unforgettable sensory experience.

Headlining the evening is the premiere of Vancouver composer Farshid Samandari’s string quartet no. ii, [beyond] self-hell. Drawing inspiration from the compelling narrative of Self-Hell by Vancouver author Sarvenaz Amanat, Samandari's composition portrays the profound journey from despair to hope, offering a poignant exploration of mental health and emotional resilience. Accompanying this evocative composition are stunning animations crafted by video artist Baran Sedighian to enrich the visual tapestry of the performance.

Continuing the captivating interplay between music and animation, composer Nader Adabnejad's evocative piece, Owrsi, takes centre stage, delving into the mesmerizing hues of Persian glass windows. Once again, Baran Seghidian's masterful animations enhance the depth and beauty of the performance.

Rounding out the program is Mendelssohn’s emotive and deeply personal String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80. Composed in the wake of profound grief following the loss of his sister, Fanny Hensel Mendelssohn, this powerful masterpiece serves as a poignant reminder of the cathartic power of music to navigate the depths of human emotion.

Join in for an unforgettable evening of music, emotion, and visual artistry as the Borealis String Quartet pushes the boundaries of traditional concert experiences with [beyond] self-hell.

Comments