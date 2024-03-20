SADHANA: AN EVENING OF BHARATANATYAM Comes To The Vancouver Playhouse This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Time Will Tell Arts Society, in partnership with Caravan World Rhythms, will present Sadhana: An Evening of Bharatanatyam, an enchanting evening of traditional dance presented by one of BC's leading practitioners of the art, Vancouver-based Sujit Vaidya, along with live music, on April 25 at the Vancouver Playhouse, 600 Hamilton Street.

Sadhana: An Evening of Bharatanatyam performance will be enhanced by the presence of a live ensemble of musicians, featuring Ramya Kapadia (vocal), Raman Kalyan (flute), Curtis Andrews (mridangam) and special guest from India, Vaidya's guru/teacher A. Lakshman performing the role of the nattuvanar (conductor of the ensemble and recitation of rhythmic dance compositions).

"Sadhana offers a rare opportunity for BC residents to experience Bharatanatyam accompanied by live music," says Sujit Vaidya, a performer. It brings me great joy to collaborate with master musicians from Vancouver, India, and the US who have deep practice and experience. I'm especially excited for my dance guru, A. Lakshman, to accompany and conduct the orchestra as nattuvanar. I'm excited to share three of his choreographies for Sadhana."

Sadhana: An Evening of Bharatanatyam

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm

Show at 7:30 pm

Post-Show Talk: immediately after the performance

Address: Vancouver Playhouse, 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver, BC

Cost: Tickets start at $10 plus applicable fees

To Purchase: https://www.vtixonline.com/time-will-tell-arts-society/4108/

About the Performers:

Sujit Vaidya (India/Canada) is an independent dance artist/choreographer based in Vancouver, BC. His artistic choices reflect the curiosities and experiences he holds as a queer artist of colour, while deeply engaging with an art form rooted in tradition. He was the first South Asian artist to receive the Vancouver City's Mayor's award as best emerging dance artist in 2010.

A.Lakshman (India) is and esteemed performer and guru (teacher) of Bharatanatyam based in Chennai. Aside from conducting the ensemble, he is also the choreographer of the works being presented.

Ramya Kapadia (India/United States) is a vocalist and Bharatanatyam artist based in Tennessee who performs and collaborates globally.

Raman Kalyan (India/United States) is one of the leading flautists in the Carnatic (South Indian) style of music, known for his emotional and spiritual essence in music.

Curtis Andrews (Canada) is a Vancouver-based percussionist and one of the few players of the mridangam in the Lower Mainland, often collaborating with artists in intercultural texts.

About Time Will Tell Arts Society:

Time Will Tell Arts Society (TWTAS) is a registered not-for-profit performing arts society dedicated to promoting multicultural artistic expression from traditional, neo-traditional and original sources.

About Caravan World Rhythms:

Caravan World Rhythms has presented high-calibre music and dance in BC for over 20 years, providing quality and engaging live cultural entertainment with artists from various cultures and backgrounds from Canada and around the world.