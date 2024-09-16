Review: JERSEY BOYS Unpacks the Rhythm, Drama, and Hits of The Four Seasons

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There is nothing more satisfying than watching a classic Broadway musical come to life on the Vancouver stage. The talent, passion, and drive of everyone involved is unmatched; busting at the seams with a type of pride and enthusiasm that can only be experienced in-person. JERSEY BOYS presented by the Arts Club Theatre Company is a production that embodies this indescribable theatrical aura. Bringing both the story and music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to life, JERSEY BOYS puts forth an authentic and exceptional musical theatre experience to open up Arts Club’s 2024-2025 season.

JERSEY BOYS takes audiences back in time to the 1960s when The Four Seasons, led by Frankie Valli, were topping the music charts. The musical follows the group’s rise to fame and career lows, bringing depth and substance to the pivotal and detrimental moments of their time as a group. Throughout the show, the musical is narrated by each of the four members: Tommy DeVito, Bob Gaudio, Nick Massi, and Frankie Valli. Each member tells of the highs of their stardom and their lows including issues with their personal relationships, financial struggles and run-ins with the law. While bringing light to the story of The Four Seasons, the musical most importantly features the classic hits of the group including, “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Beggin’,” and “Walk Like a Man.” JERSEY BOYS revives the music and stories of a generation that helped pave the way for the artists we listen to and appreciate today. It is deeply resonant and digs deeper than a stereotypical formulaic jukebox musical.

Photo: Jason Sakaki, Darren Martens, Tanner Zerr, and Elliot Lazar in Jersey Boys, 2024; set design by Ryan Cormack; costume design by Barbara Clayden; lighting design by Sophie Tang; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

Being both a Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical, the show is one of the Arts Club’s more notable and larger scale productions that has entered the local Vancouver theatre scene. The high calibre and quality of the musical definitely proved the Arts Club’s capabilities as a theatre company, setting the tone for growth in the local industry. The show was directed and choreographed by Julie Tomaino with music direction by Ken Cormier and set design by Ryan Cormack. A definite high point of the show as a whole was how cohesively the direction, choreography, music, and sets complemented one another. The intricate aspects of the set by Cormack lent itself perfectly to moments in the show’s choreography by Tomaino which was all tied together with the music directed by Cormier. Without this cohesive aspect amongst the creative team, the show would not have reached the lengths that it did.

Photo: Cast of Jersey Boys, 2024; set design by Ryan Cormack; costume design by Barbara Clayden; lighting design by Sophie Tang; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

With JERSEY BOYS, the casting of Frankie Valli had the potential to make or break the show. Luckily, the Arts Club was victorious with the casting of Winnipeg-born Elliot Lazar as Valli in the leading role. Everything about Lazar fit perfectly into place for this role. His stage presence, charisma with the other actors, and (most importantly) vocals were the highlight of the entire production. This may sound a bit overarching; however, Lazar’s vocal performance was one of the strongest that the Arts Club has seen so far. Lazar nailed Valli’s distinctive falsetto with growl and grit, proving himself very worthy of the spotlight.

Photo: Elliot Lazar in Jersey Boys, 2024; set design by Ryan Cormack; costume design by Barbara Clayden; lighting design by Sophie Tang; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

Darren Martens as Tommy DeVito, Tanner Zerr as Nick Massi, and Jason Sakaki as Bob Gaudio were also vocally strong and additionally gave very memorable performances in their respective roles. Martens’ conviction to his character was felt very strongly while Zerr’s comedic moments were perfect to lighten the mood. Having seen Sakaki in several previous Arts Club productions, his role as Gaudio is his best performance yet. Sakaki made the stage his own during his solo moments both in terms of his acting and his vocals. It was a pleasure to see him shine in his element.

JERSEY BOYS reinforces the transformative power of musical theatre. Extending beyond the confines of the traditional theatre experience, JERSEY BOYS stays genuine and authentic to The Four Seasons by digging deep into their story. Alongside the electrifying and dynamic musical numbers is raw emotion, depth, and relatable moments. JERSEY BOYS is proof that great storytelling and music never go out of style.

JERSEY BOYS presented by the Arts Club Theatre Company will play at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage until October 20, 2024 in Vancouver, BC. For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit the link below.

Top Photo: Cast of Jersey Boys, 2024; set design by Ryan Cormack; costume design by Barbara Clayden; lighting design by Sophie Tang; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

