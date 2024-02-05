Review: CHRISTOPHER Brings the “A Beautiful Live” World Tour to Vancouver!

There’s something about CHRISTOPHER’s music that is highly resonant. Whether it’s his uplifting melodies and harmonies or the meaningful narratives that lie behind his lyrics, stepping into the world of CHRISTOPHER’s music is a highly captivating experience. CHRISTOPHER is one of the biggest Danish pop stars in the world with over 3 billion music streams and counting. Ever since his debut in 2010, his music has won the hearts of many, resulting in lots of success in both his home country of Denmark and overseas.

CHRISTOPHER’s music career began at the age of 19. Gaining a record deal from EMI Records/ Parlophone after impressing executives with his unrecorded songs, he quickly stepped into the spotlight. His debut single, “Against All Odds,” was released in 2011 and reached number 23 on the Danish Singles Chart. Since then, CHRISTOPHER has released 5 studio albums and has had every official single since his debut become certified Gold or Platinum status in Denmark.

Drawing inspiration from Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, and John Mayer, CHRISTOPHER’s music is largely pop with hints of soul, jazz, and R&B. His infectious melodies and strong vocals are what drive most towards his songs. Perhaps one of CHRISTOPHER’s most popular songs is “Bad,” which was released as a single in 2018 and part of his 2019 studio album, “Under the Surface.” This upbeat and dynamic song contains a groovy chorus complimented by a funky bass line and jubilant drums. The song went certified Platinum and even debuted on the South Korean charts at 118.

Photo Credit: Nikolaj Thaning Rentzmann

CHRISTOPHER has a very significant following in Asia, hitting the charts in countries such as the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and South Korea. Two of his most popular collaborative singles are sung with the very popular South Korean solo pop artist, Chungha. Together they released the song, “Bad Boy” in 2020 and “When I Get Old” in 2022. Last year, CHRISTOPHER headlined the prestigious Seoul Jazz Festival in Korea. This performance was a milestone for his career and was a big launch for the beginning of his world tour later that year.

Last year, CHRISTOPHER ventured into acting and took on the lead role in the Danish drama romance film, “A Beautiful Life.” In the movie, CHRISOPHER plays a young Danish fisherman named Elliott who was discovered by a high-profile music manager after performing in a club one night. The music manager pairs him with her music producer daughter, Lily, and together they produce music that puts him in the spotlight. While navigating the newfound stardom, Elliott deals with his feelings for Lily and works on resolving the issues from his past. The film was released in June by Netflix and was accompanied by an original soundtrack that had songs written and sung by CHRISTOPHER. Both the movie and the soundtrack were a huge success gaining popularity across the globe.

To celebrate the success of the film’s soundtrack, CHRISTOPHER embarked on a world tour to bring its music to his fans across the world. The “A Beautiful Live” tour began last September with 2 sold out shows in New York and Los Angeles. From there, the tour made stops in Europe, Asia, and South America. Continuing on, the North American dates of the world tour began this year starting in San Diego, CA on January 25th, 2024.

On January 31st, on behalf of BroadwayWorld, I was invited to attend CHRISTOPHER’s sold out show at the Hollywood Theatre in Vancouver, BC. Vancouver-based singer Jade LeMac opened up the night, singing pop songs with a darker tone and emotionally driven lyrics. She was the perfect start to the night, getting the audience in the mood for the exceptional show that was about to come.

Being CHRISTOPHER’s birthday, the Vancouver show was extra special as this was his first time playing a show on his special day. The show had a simple stage leaving room for only CHRISTOPHER and his band. This choice in staging was perfect as it allowed for more of an intimate concert experience allowing for the main focus to be on the music. The show opened with the song, “Honey, I’m So High,” one of the most upbeat songs from “A Beautiful Life.”

Photo Credit: Christopher 2024

The minute CHRISTOPHER entered the stage, the crowd was absolutely electric. The dancing and good vibes did not stop at any moment throughout the night. One of the most special moments of the show was when a birthday cake was brought out for CHRISTOPHER’s birthday. Although most people in the audience were familiar with the movie and its music, you didn’t have to be in order to enjoy each song. The beauty of the music from “A Beautiful Life” was that each melody and set of lyrics that came with each song was so memorable and unique. A lot of times when attending a concert, you have songs that you connect with more with others. That was not the case with the music from the film. Each song had its own story and CHRISTOPHER did a phenomenal job of taking the audience through each of them throughout the night.

For myself, the aspect of attending CHRISTOPHER’s show that impressed me the most was the fact that his vocals sounded the exact same as on the soundtrack. Hearing his voice in-person was just as powerful as listening to him through my headphones and that aspect of CHRISTOPHER should speak volumes. In addition, his on-stage charisma and ability to please a crowd with his infectious smile was outstanding. One of CHRISTOPHER’s final songs was his hit single, “Bad,” which had the crowd singing and dancing like there was no tomorrow. After taking a short break, he returned to the stage for 2 encore songs: “A Beautiful Life” and “Fall So Hard” to end the night. Overall, CHRISTOPHER’s “A Beautiful Live” tour was an experience that will be forever etched in my mind.

CHRISTOPHER’s “A Beautiful Live” World Tour is currently traveling across North America. The tour stopped in Vancouver, BC at the Hollywood Theatre on January 31, 2024. CHRISTOPHER will play his next show in Boston, MA on February 6th at the Brighton Music Hall. The tour’s full list of North American dates are as below. To buy tickets to an upcoming show, click the link below!

January 25th, 2024 in SAN DIEGO, CA at the Soda Bar

January 26th, 2024 in LOS ANGELES, CA at the El Rey Theatre

January 27th, 2024 in SAN FRANCISCO, CA at Cafe Du Nord (SOLD OUT)

January 29th, 2024 in PORTLAND, OR at Mississippi Studios*

January 30th, 2024 in SEATTLE, WA at Madame Lou’s*

January 31st, 2024 in VANCOUVER, BC at the Hollywood Theatre (SOLD OUT)

February 2nd, 2024 in CHICAGO, IL at Schubas (SOLD OUT)

February 4th, 2024 in TORONTO, ON at Velvet Underground (SOLD OUT)

February 6th, 2024 in BOSTON, MA at the Brighton Music Hall

February 7th, 2024 in WASHINGTON, DC at Atlantis

February 8th, 2024 in BROOKLYN, NY at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

*Date was canceled due to sickness

Top Photo Credit: Nikolaj Thaning Rentzmann