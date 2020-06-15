Reimagined DANCING ON THE EDGE Festival to Return This Summer

An eagerly anticipated highlight of the Lower Mainland's dance season each July is Canada's longest running contemporary dance festival, Dancing on the Edge. For the 2020 festival This year, during this global pandemic, things will be different, working around the limitations on public gatherings, so the EDGE has adjusted its look and vision in response.

In celebration of the 32 nd Annual DOTE, Festival Producer Donna Spencer recently announced, "We are very disappointed that Dancing on the Edge Festival 2020 which was scheduled from July 2-11 will not be moving forward as originally planned. The festival would have included a presentation of over thirty live performances featuring International Artists from India, the USA, Quebec, Alberta, Ontario and from across BC. We know our audiences and artists look forward to the festival every year so we will be offering instead some specially curated digital programming with live streamed performances, premieres of dance films, dance discussions, four outdoor live performances in the Firehall 's Courtyard and one dynamic theatre performance at the Firehall Arts Centre Theatre (all live performances for very limited audiences with safety precautions in place). Dancing on the Edge has run uninterrupted for thirty-one years and we did not want to stop that momentum so we are hoping everyone will enjoy this one time only (we hope) re-imagined version of the festival. We, also, wanted to ensure our community of dance artists continued to be supported during this difficult time. "

Featured Companies/Choreographers (partial list);

Action at a Distance / Vanessa Goodman (Vancouver)

All Bodies Dance / Carolina Bergonzoni & Naomi Brand (Vancouver)

Arash Khakpour (choreographer, performer, creator) / Rodrigo Rocha-Campos (producer, writer, creator) (Vancouver)

Ben Geretsky

Compagnie Danse Nyata Nyata / Zab Maboungou (Montreal) 2020 Governor General Performing Arts Award-Winning Choreographer

Company 605 / Josh Martin & Lisa Gelley

David Cooper filmmaker (Vancouver)

dumb instrument Dance / Ziyian Kwan (Vancouver)

Modal Performance / Marek Klajda (Warsaw/Paris)

Ne.Sans opera and dance / Idan Cohen (from Israel/Vancouver) Live Firehall Courtyard Performance (July 7 & 9 @ 9pm)

New Dance Horizons (NDH) / Jeanette Kotowich (Vancouver)

O.Dela Arts / Olivia C. Davies (Vancouver) Live Firehall Courtyard Steamed Performance (July 8 & 10 @ 9pm)

Rachel Meyer (Vancouver)

Radical System Art / Shay Kuebler (Vancouver) Live Firehall Theatre Performance (July 10) and Live Streamed performance (July 11 @ 7pm)

Raven Spirit Dance / Michelle Olson (Vancouver)

Tara Cheyenne Performance / Tara Cheyenne Friedenberg (Vancouver)

the response. (Dance Café) / Amber Funk Barton curator featuring 8 dance artists for an Instagram online performance (Vancouver)

Spencer also, said "In addition, we are announcing five commission projects the COVID Commissions. Artists will be invitedto submit their proposals with commissions ranging from $5,000-$10,000, dependent on the project. These new works will be premiered at the 2021 Dancing on the Edge Festival. We are thrilled to be offering this incentive, in the hopes that these commissions will enable artists to keep creating new work, during this difficult time for all. Now more than ever we need our artists and we need to keep moving so the EDGE is working to support and encourage both."

Please mark your calendars for July 2 11 and watch out for additional information that will be announced!

