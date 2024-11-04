News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

RAT ACADEMY Comes to the Pi Theatre Next Month

Performances run from Thursday, December 5 to Saturday, December 7, 2024.

By: Nov. 04, 2024
Pi Theatre will launch this year’s Pi Provocateurs Performance Series with Rat Academy by Edmonton, Alberta’s Batrabbit Collective from Thursday, December 5 to Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Do you like rats? Good. Come along with the two last Albertan rats as they teach you the ways of the rodent. Fingers, a curmudgeonly street rat with a heart of gold, is completely alone. Or so he thinks, until he discovers Shrimp, an escaped happy-go-lucky lab rat. Eager to preserve his legacy, Fingers creates the Rat Academy to train Shrimp in the ways of the cold, hard, street rat. 

On the syllabus: Cheese-ology, the Art of Scaring Magpies; Stealing 101; and Advanced Tails. But their dark alleys are far from predictable, and as the unlikely duo tries to exist in a world that hates them, they learn that survival is nothing without love.  This production is inspired by Alberta’s famous 1950s anti-rat propaganda and mentored by Mump and Smoot.

“I am tickled to offer Vancouver the chance to revisit the Rats,” says Pi Theatre’s Artistic & Producing Director, Richard Wolfe. “Rat Academy has been touring the country to sold-out houses and enthusiastic audiences. We thought we’d add a little extra fun to an already joyful show by putting audiences into a secret, non-traditional space in East Van. Rat Academy is a great night of entertainment and we’re looking forward to welcoming them back to Vancouver!”




Videos