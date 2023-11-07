Preview: DISNEY ON ICE presents FROZEN & ENCANTO in Vancouver!

Hockey games aren't the only events bringing Vancouverites to the arena ice this year. Along with the Canucks drawing in crowds this month, Disney On Ice will also create quite the stir with one of their newer productions playing in Vancouver for the first time. Disney On Ice’s FROZEN & ENCANTO will grace the ice at PNE’s Pacific Coliseum from November 22nd to 26th. Featuring the stories, characters, and music from both movies, the show is guaranteed to put a smile on your face!

Whether you experience the magic of Disney in the parks, through their movies, or (in this case) on the ice, the entertainment and adventure that comes with it is truly extraordinary. With FROZEN & ENCANTO, you will step into two of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ most popular animated feature films. With Frozen being the #1 animated feature of all time and Encanto winning the 2022 Academy Award, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature, both films deliver meaningful stories that translate well to the ice. Not only will the characters and songs from these films come to life in front of our eyes, but you will also be exposed to world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more on top of that.

Photo: The cast of Disney On Ice's Frozen. Credit: Disney On Ice.

Frozen starts off the experience transporting you to the breathtaking world of Arendelle. Narrated by everyone’s favourite lovable snowman, Olaf, you will join Anna on her adventure to find her sister, Elsa, a young woman with special powers that caused an eternal winter over the land. With the very icy cold conditions, she embarks on the journey of a lifetime with Kristoff and Sven to bring back summer and embrace the true meaning of sisterhood.

Photo: Anna, Olaf, and the cast of Disney On Ice's Frozen. Credit: Disney On Ice.

To follow, we step into the mountains of Colombia to visit the Madrigals. The extraordinary multigenerational family living in a magical casita called an Encanto. Mirabel tells us the story of her magical family, their gifts, and her journey to save the casita. We learn about her family members such as Isabela, Luisa, Tia Pepa, Felix, Dolores, and the mysterious misunderstood Bruno as we are led through the story of the family. Through Mirabel’s story, we learn that whether you are magical or not, everyone possesses their own gifts that are unique and meaningful. Above all, being true to yourself and loving those around you is the key to true happiness. The true magic lies in yourself!

Photo: The cast of Disney On Ice's Encanto. Credit: Disney On Ice.

Join Disney on Ice: Frozen & Encanto for a dazzling spectacle that will bring the beloved characters, stories, and unforgettable Disney moments to life with outstanding ice skating, choreography, and acrobatics sprinkled with a little pixie dust. The perfect night out for the entire family filled with joy, laughter, and excitement! Don’t miss this chance to create cherished memories that will definitely last a lifetime and let the magic begin!

DISNEY ON ICE presents FROZEN & ENCANTO will play at PNE’s Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, BC from November 22nd to 26th, 2023. Showtimes are listed below. Tickets are from $25 - $140 (plus fees) and are available at ticketleader.ca or at the venue box office. To learn more about the show and add ons such as the Disney On Ice Pre Show Character Experience, visit the link below!

Top Photo: The cast of Disney On Ice's Encanto. Photo Credit: Disney On Ice.

Showtimes:

Wednesday November 22nd at 7pm

Thursday November 23rd at 7pm

Friday November 24th at 3pm and 7pm

Saturday November 25th at 11am, 3pm, and 7pm

Sunday November 26th at 11am, 3pm, and 7pm