Presentation House Theatre & Blackout Art Society to Present SHE PLANTED, YOU WATERED, AND I GROW

Presentation House Theatre and Blackout Art Society will present Behtab Behseta's one-woman show She Planted, You Watered, and I Grow, a deeply personal and poignant story about learning to cope with trauma and growing from your experiences.

She Planted, You Watered, and I Grow tells the story of a young woman who has migrated to Canada, struggling with an estranged relationship with her family, her past, and her home country. As she tries to settle into her new life, she is haunted by triggering flashbacks that bring her past traumas to the surface. Desperate to stay grounded, she employs every tool at her disposal but refuses to seek closure by confronting those who could help her heal. Her internal battle escalates, leading to a breakdown. Finally, fearing for her mental and physical health, she turns to professional support in a bid to find peace and healing.

Behseta's inspiration for this story came from her own experiences and those of her peers, who, like her, grappled with the intricate challenges of migration and the lingering impact of their family histories. "I created my story during the pandemic, using it as a means to reconcile with many aspects of my youth, my move to Canada, and the challenges I faced along the way," explains Behseta. "Initially, I titled the play Intergenerational Trauma and How to Deal with It because I was deeply engaged in understanding my roots and the impact of my family's decisions on my life."

In 2022, Behseta's piece was selected for the STAND Festival. Under the mentorship of Derek Chan, Managing Artistic Director of Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre, Behseta developed a 30-minute version of the play. Her performance received great feedback from audiences, and Behseta was invited back to create a full-length version for the following year's STAND Festival in 2023. She was able to interview with Stir, sharing her insights on her piece and how intergenerational trauma is not only something you cope with, but something you can grow from.

Now, with the support of PHT and Blackout Art Society, Behseta is preparing for the production's first ever limited run.

"What excites me most for audiences this year is to witness the final work, where the inner layers of the character resonate with many people, and to see how a familiar story of generational trauma can evolve and heal," says Behseta.

She Planted, You Watered, and I Grow is on stage at Presentation House Theatre from September 27 - 29, 2024. Tickets are on sale at phtheatre.org/box-office/ or 604-990-3474. For more information and show details, please visit www.phtheatre.org/

